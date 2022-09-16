CARTOON: Tim Campbell, Sept. 16

Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Sgt. Krisa Brass, of the Scottsbluff Police Department, answers questions submitted by readers each week. To submit a question for considerati…
You’ll see a few old favorites and some new strips we hope you’ll enjoy. You’ll also see some changes in puzzles and advice columnists. (Full details to come on Tuesday.)
Harriet Hageman is the environmental lawyer who defeated incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney by a landslide in Wyoming’s much-watched Republican House p…
Here’s the thing about jobs.
There are two especially striking aspects to the “Inflation Reduction Act,” the sprawling climate-change/tax-reform/health-care legislation th…
A refuge is a safe place.
Les Brown once eloquently expressed, “Wanting something is not enough. You must hunger for it. Your motivation must be absolutely compelling i…
I still remember the day I discovered that I was not in the United States legally. I was in high school, talking with my counselor about going to college. As we discussed the application fees, tuition costs and scholarships, he suggested that I apply for federal student aid.
Is Elisjsha Dicken, the man who stopped a mass shooting at an Indiana mall, a hero? It depends on whom you ask.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.