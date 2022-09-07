CARTOON: Tim Campbell, Sept. 7

Catch the latest in Opinion
This week, President Joe Biden delivered one of the most divisive addresses to the nation I’ve seen in my lifetime. Our country is headed in t…
Once given up for dead, Democrats are increasingly optimistic about their chances in November’s midterm elections. The race for the House is n…
Bureaucracy. Paperwork. Hearings. Amendments. Debate. For most Nebraskans, these words do not stir up warm feelings. I think for most of us, t…
With one out of five “strong Republicans” saying a civil war is very likely — and part of the Trump base casually throwing around the word “se…
The Bluegrass Hall of Fame says Shelby, N.C. native Earl Scruggs “not only pioneered the three-finger banjo but played it to standards of tast…
Am I right, or am I right?
In 1961, the culmination of 13 years of school found a preppie young man ready for life and the world.
People who follow politics are familiar with the scenario. When a Republican "wave" appears likely, or a Republican presidential candidate dev…
Sometimes I just sit and think. And other times, I just sit. I tell myself I need to move. Then I sit and think about how to do it.
🎧 The hosts debate what it means about fairness and the structural funding problems in higher education.
