What could do that? Life is so fragile on one hand with death lurking at every turn; and yet it also so resilient, so invincible and seemingly bulletproof on the other hand.

Death is more certain, of course, and inevitable than taxes (with one exception*). A wrong choice can cost you your life. Like poor timing at an intersection, mechanical failure, proper training not heeded. Disease abounds. Don’t get COVID, cancer, ALS, poisoned or have a failed surgery. An artery burst and bleeding.

A lightning strike. Death has a cause and every death certificate requires the cause of death to be specified, when possible. A fall from 500 feet off a cliff in Rocky Mountain National Park (happened recently), a failed parachute and overdoses are all causes for death. Tornadoes, hurricanes, wildfires and floods typically leave stories of tragedy with death tolls abounding in their paths of destruction.

From my treestand, or your special place for solitude and reflection, we ponder life, its purpose, its length of days. The treestand overlooks the forest floor and its occupants are the primary focus. Yet after enough time lapses, thought-life can wander with thoughts of times past, present and yet to come.

So many opinions, sentimental notions, superstitions, philosophies and religions vie for truth and belief. God’s word is pushed against from all angles. Some choose to believe Jesus is simply a fable. I have heard several folks recently voice that they hate Jesus.

It all rests on what is true. What is truth? Is it absolute? Relative? What ever one chooses to say it is? Our life now and for eternity is subject to what is virtual, actual, real and true.

Each week my heart is pressed and pulled to minister hope to many who “lose” a loved one. It hurts. There was a cause for their death … so says their certificate. So will ours.

Looking ahead, the options for causes of death are nearly limitless. The Bible says, “It is appointed unto man once to die, and after this the judgment.” (Hebrews 9:27)

That’s the truth. Jesus proclaims to be the truth, way and life and that no man comes to the Father apart from Him. (John 14:6) He loved and loves and it was His motivation to die, to cover our sins and He took that punishment upon Himself as our substitute.

I believe. My life depends upon that … as does yours as well. I sure hope you are settled in your heart of having personally received Jesus as your savior, assuring your eternity in His presence.

*Exception: The promise of Jesus to return for His bride called the “rapture.” The bodies of the believers who are “in Christ” will be changed and raised and will respond to the shout of an archangel and the trumpet blast of God and enter eternity … just as He promised. Those who died before this time and vacated their body are already in the presence of the Lord Jesus. Their bodies will be resurrected first and then those who are alive at that time will then also be raised to meet Him in the air. We all wait with great anticipation for that tremendous future moment. (I Thessalonians 4:15-33)

Even so, come quickly Lord Jesus. (Revelation 21:1-8 and 22:20) For anyone not having received Jesus as Savior and having not placed their belief and faith in the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus will be left behind. It will cost them their life — eternal life — apart from the presence of God Himself. The wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Jesus Christ our Lord. What a gift. Be careful …

PRAYER NUGGET: Thank you Lord Jesus. We have counted the cost. It’s what we owe. It’s impossible for us to pay. Thank you for loving us and being our sufficient payment. Redemption has been purchased. We love you, too. In Jesus’ name. Amen