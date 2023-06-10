Oh, boy. It’s Miller season once more. They’re everywhere.

It’s pretty amazing to see where all they can sneak into. At night, they fly into our homes totally uninvited. They’re attracted to the nearest light source where they flit, bop, weave and place dust on everything they contact. Dirty, dirty, dirty!

But when daylight comes, it’s heyday for birds. It’s even easy to miss the traffic light turning green as we’re distracted by gawking at the various and numerous birds flitting about to feast on the pesky exposed vehicle stowaways (millers galore). I find it very easy to get uncommonly upset with their mere existence. What a shallow perspective. The mere timing of their visits couldn’t be better for all the new young fledgling robins, cedar waxwings, barn swallows and sparrows.

In our other home, we had a screened-in back porch. The screen was designed to keep unwanted pests out. It was very successful … until miller season. We would vacuum them as they coated the screens while crawling around en masse (it was a bit of a sadistic joy). In the morning, we dumped them out under the basketball hoop and the robins would come dashing in. In short order, they were gobbled up.

Like most miserable experiences, it makes you appreciate when it’s no longer miller time. I tend to think of them in the plural. Occasionally, I’d single one out and just ponder its design and dust and purpose. They’re intricate and fragile.

What’s the difference between moths and butterflies? Like most moths (noteworthy is the large Luna moth, also called the American moon moth), millers tend to be nocturnal. Butterflies use the light of day to ply their wares. The wings are also distinct. According to the Library of Congress, “Butterflies tend to fold their wings vertically up over their backs. Moths tend to hold their wings in a tent-like fashion that hides the abdomen. Butterflies are typically larger and have more colorful patterns on their wings. Moths are typically smaller with drab-colored wings.”

The Smithsonian Institute has this to say about butterflies, “There are about 17,500 species of butterflies in the world. Distinctive characteristics: Butterflies (and moths) are the only group of insects that have scales covering their wings, although some butterflies have reduced scales.”

There are 160,000 species of moths worldwide. Once again, we are deeply moved (or least we ought to be) at the amazing Creator God. What a prime example of the incredible metamorphosis of the life cycle of a butterfly. From eggs on leaves to larvae stage to pupae (often as a woven cocoon) to the emergent of a fully and often colorful adult stage readied for flight and reproduction. During this final phase, they are often seen amongst flower patches where they flit from flower to flower. They require nectar to survive. And it’s during this drive for nectar that God orchestrates the grand scheme of pollination and the perpetuity of plant life.

Annually, Monarch butterflies engage in a 3,000 mile migration to Mexico and back again to the northern climes of USA and Canada to start their cycle all over again. Amazing! That’s the way it’s been ever since creation. And we can expect it to continue into the future in that same pattern.

Jesus is described as the creator of all things. The New living Translation of the Bible in the first chapter of the gospel of John says, “ In the beginning the Word already existed. The Word was with God, and the Word was God … God created everything through Him, and nothing was created except through Him. The Word gave life to everything that was created. Verse 14 says, “the Word became flesh and dwelt among us." (Jesus).

Bob Carlisle wrote and sang, “… a hug every morning and butterfly kisses at night." The flutter of Daddy’s eyelash on a daughter’s cheek. Tender!

PRAYER NUGGET: Thank You God for creation. We worship and praise You.