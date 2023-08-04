As the lyrics of the great Louis Armstrong’s old- timey song says: “Sometimes I’m up, sometimes I’m down, Oh, yes, Lord! Sometimes I’m almost to the groun’, Oh, yes, Lord!”

Life deals out its emotional peaks and valleys … its ups and downs. ABC’s wide World of Sports filmed the horrendous crash of Slovenian, Vinko Bogataj competing in a flying ski jump in 1970. Announcer Jim McKay would coin the phrase, “From the thrill of victory to … the agony of defeat.”

A list of life’s clichés declares: Life is not always fair, or is a bed of roses, or black and white, or perfect, or sunshine and rainbows. Mortal combat entails posturing, head-butting, biting, clawing or any other means to display victory over prey or the rituals for male dominance that can quickly become lethal.

I watched a program regarding the ups and downs of male dominance in kangaroos this past week. I never knew or realized how incredibly unique these outback critters are. I have seen them in the past parry as they stand and box one another.

Now I’ve seen through telescopic lenses and heard through microphones and gifted narration the intricate details of their design (I’m moved once more at the amazing creative genius of our God). I knew they balanced with a large tail. And I knew the mama roo carried her offspring in a tummy pouch.

Kangaroos are one of nature’s marsupials which also includes opossums, Tasmanian devils, koalas, wombats, wallabies and bandicoots (kinda reminds me of rumble-seats in early autos). New to what I knew, however, was the set of five claws on their short front legs and the surgical capacity of the large, thick back legs.

In combat, they flail their razor sharp front claws at the head and face as the opponent leans the upper body as far backward as possible to avoid the rip and slash from those claws. Another of their maneuvers is a powerful kick at the stomach with claws intending to slice open the opponent’s flesh.

The Alpha male stands his ground well. A slight cough declares submission by the lesser male as he puts his tail between his legs (figuratively speaking; the tail is too big and long for that, of course.) It’s survival of the fittest in their world.

And, again, it’s one more amazing creation by design and even more so by its designer. I’ve never watched a kangaroo from my treestand. But I have frequently observed the ebb and flow, the ups and downs of our local and vast critter kingdom. I’ve wondered about their emotional capacity during conflict. The wonder of their whines and piercing cries and bleats give notice to their capacity to respond to pain.

It’s sad to see. But the depth of intellectual capacity for processing the past and contemplating the future rests with humankind. I see a rise in anxiety, lack of peace and depression in many forms and amongst many ages. Serious ups and downs. Heartaches and grief.

I’m so glad for God sending us the Comforter. There abounds a peace from God … a gift for troubled times, a peace that is supernatural that defies explanation, a fruit of His Holy Spirit. The Son of God, Jesus, has spoken the encouraging truth and words, “My peace I give you.” (John 14:27) “The Lord will give strength to His people; The Lord will bless His people with peace.” (Psalm 29:11) Colossians 3:15 is a tender and powerful charge for us to let the peace of God reign in our hearts. And this wonderful charge, “ Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:6)

May peace be yours.

PRAYER NUGGET: Thank You Father for loving us as we yo-yo, up and down.