It was a warm June evening. The week’s meeting was over, and after standing outside “chatter-ing” with close friends for a time, I slowly walked to the car. And, then I heard it… the piercing and melodic chirp of a cricket.

I hadn’t heard any crickets yet this season. Now I’m all-out tuned in to this gifted musician playing fiddle tunes on its wings (I thought they used their legs to chirp. Actually their ears are on their legs — I never knew that — I’m sure glad our ears aren’t’ on our legs). I’ve read details of how a cricket chirps its chorus during its nocturnal concert performance.

That night the acoustics were perfect for this cricket’s solo. The rhythm was constant from this lone chirper whose cadence was eerily consistent and whose volume was dialed to high. I was engrossed and loving every note. I had just walked from some deep and caring conversation and I know the cricket had to have been eavesdropping.

What was its miniscule mind and super-tiny brain thinking? I don’t know cricket-speech, of course, and I had no idea what was being stirred in its personal and unique perspective. I’m not certain any of what mattered to me crossed its mind. I headed to the car and was looking forward to being with my Precious once again. She would wonder how the meeting went.

I spoke of the loving exchange at yet another important life meeting. I told her about the cricket (she’s thoughtfully tolerant). We pondered what might have been that cricket’s thoughts and perspective of its encounter with a human passer-by.

When I came near, it instinctively clicked the mute button. The chirping ended abruptly. Quietness prevailed. Shhhh. Off I drove, thinking my thoughts and reflecting on the cricket and its perspective and if its song kicked in once again after I was gone. Probably.

Lessons abound: like crickets don’t have lungs. Every one of the 900 species has a unique chirp; the chirping cadence is faster in hot weather. In fact, catch this: Count the number of times a cricket chirps in one minute, divide that number by 4, and then add 40. The result is how hot it is outside. My thoughts about God are on full alert.

Crickets are nocturnal insects distantly related to grasshoppers and can be recognized by their round heads, long antennae, cylindrical bodies and prominent hind legs. All the species are scattered as far north as lower Alaska and as far south as the tip of South America. There are three basic types —field, house and tree. The average life span of a cricket is 90 days. Considered a nutritional delicacy (hmmm, I’m having to think about that), crickets are 10 times more efficient as a food source than cattle and 100 times more water efficient to raise. Some people believe crickets will be the best way to feed our growing population in the future. Uh, for Father’s Day I far prefer a nice juicy T-bone over a terrarium of crickets, please.

Speaking of which, growing up I was exposed to a lilty tune with these words; “If it wasn’t for your mother, your father wouldn’t be your father … so give thanks for your mother on Father’s Day!” Six of us would groan. I am grateful having finally learned later in life who my biological father was. For 14 years I lived without a father, but had learned this Bible truth from Psalm 68:4-5, “For Sing unto God, sing praises to His name: Extol Him that rideth upon the heavens by His name Jah, and rejoice before Him. A father of the fatherless, and a judge of the widows, Is God in his holy habitation.”

I am so grateful for the father who adopted me as a Roberts.

PRAYER NUGGET: Thank You God for crickets and fathers. Heavenly Father, we worship and praise You, the father to the fatherless.