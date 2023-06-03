It’s a world of “survival of the fittest.” It’s a marvel how the fittest are fitted for what is essential for survival.

Footwork is rudimentary to athletic success. Protecting your feet is a great part of the preparation process. Blisters are a bane to movement. Famed basketball coaching legend, John Wooden, sat his UCLA players down during their first practice and lectured them with, “Gentlemen! This is a sock.” He would then teach proper wearing technique to insure that they would not get blisters. Sitting the bench was never the goal, especially if it was due to sore feet.

Digging-in the batter’s box, cleats, transferring your weight forward from your back foot to your front foot, timing and direction are all key factors during a batter’s or golfer’s swing. All shooting sports start with deliberate and well-trained footwork. Seasoned skiers can feel the wiggle of the big toe and it’s powerful influence while initiating turns. Skilled military snipers are trained to move their feet during aiming to adjust right or left to lock onto the target. Marching is about “yer left … yer left … yer left-right-left.”

Often in a treestand, it would be necessary to very quietly shift your feet to get a better look at what just made that twig snap, or stirred those almost-winter dry brittle leaves. Uniquely designed hawk’s talons, bear and squirrel and cougar claws, beaver and swans with webs for swiftly moving through rivers and ponds, sharpened cloven hooves of whitetails used to flail against an adversary, all designed by their creator to defend or aggressively take the offense against those adversaries.

Hawk’s long curved talons quietly squeeze the life breath from their next carnivorous pursuit of lunch. The paws of bears have five highly tuned intimidating claws on each foot. African lions have five claws on their front feet and only four on their back feet. And just for good measure some lions even have a hidden claw on the end of their tail — all by design and for a purpose to survive.

I’ve witnessed whitetail deer rear up on their hind legs and flail, helicopter-like, their front hooves ripping fur and flesh from their opponent. It’s truly survival of the fittest.

Right about now, I’m once again stirred to marvel at creation and am moved to view God with greater reverence, awe and praise, beginning with feet. Wounded feet are cause for limping, hobbling, crutches, canes and hopping about with a suspended foot in the air. Amputated feet leave quadrupeds with just three legs and bi-peds with just one. The disadvantage is momentous.

Arrogant Nebuchadnezzar in Daniel, chapter 4, was reduced to living in the wild where he experienced a form of boanthropy. For him, it was more than a mere psychological disorder, where one thinks they are an animal. For him, he literally grew hair like “eagles feathers” and nails like bird’s claws. At the end of his time, he came to his restored senses and he “blessed the Most High and praised and honored Him who lives forever." Good move.

No longer would he declare, “Is not this great Babylon, that I have built for a royal dwelling by my mighty power and for the honor of my majesty?” While those words were still in the king’s mouth, he was driven to dwell with the beasts of the field, eat grass like oxen until he would conclude that the Most High rules in the kingdom of men. It was in Sunday School where we sang, “So be careful little feet where you go, for your Father up above is looking down in love, so be careful little feet where you go.” Great advice!

PRAYER NUGGET: Father up above, thank you for loving me (us). We present to you our whole heart. We believe you and we love you, too.. In Jesus’ holy and precious name. Amen.

Please remember … You are deeply loved!