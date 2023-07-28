It was my favorite pickup but it was time to let it go. Too many miles.

A young man and his dad came by to give it a test run. They liked it and struck the deal. It was going to be theirs (his). I tend to buy high and sell low, of course. Before they left they turned back from their car and said, “Should we tell him?”

My curiosity was on full alert. I still had a bucket-load of dark maroon mulch in the box. The big strappin’ son climbed up and grabbed a huge snapper by the tail with clingy mulch all over it. With a big grin, he and his grinning dad seemed to be enjoying the moment. There he stood in the back of my (for the moment) pickup with this monster snapper out at muscular arm’s length …hissing and not at all happy with its large jowl open wide and poised for combat.

Sheesh! Sure glad they didn’t leave it in there. It had crossed the road in front of them during the test drive. Not very fast, seemingly too confident and not at all scared … it should have been. The chuckling twosome opened the car trunk and tossed it in and headed for the next (and I think its last) destination.

This morning’s men’s Bible Study produced an interesting comment. “A turtle without a shell is either naked or homeless.”

Not so fast — here’s the real deal when it comes to snapping turtles.The “common” snapping turtle (Chelydra serpentine … I betchur glad for that piece of trivia) will weigh 10 to 35 pounds. Snapping turtles are great animals to have around and function as a sort of cleanup crew in lakes and ponds.

I had read of another freshwater species located in the U.S.A and it’s called the alligator snapping turtle. Its length is up to 28 inches and can weigh155 pounds or more. It is omnivorous and lurks silently on muddy water-bottoms. Humans are its primary predator because some folks like to dine on them … uh, I’ll pass. They live 45 to 70 years.

Creator God is the genius behind it all. This turtle can see with its eyes closed, is largely considered deaf yet responds to loud surface sounds. It chews with its feet. The lungs act opposite to how human lungs function and it’s difficult to break their eggs. Skunk-like, they have a defense-mechanism comprised of a yellow, foul-smelling substance to ward off adversaries. To humans they are viewed amongst the most ugly of the ugly ones, and amongst the most ferocious.

Suggestion: Don’t mess with a big ole gnarly snapping turtle.

Oh, and if you are up for some incredible entertainment check out “Turtleman.” Ernie Brown Jr. of Lebanon, Kentucky, is a hoot to watch. He is shown wading barefoot in waist-deep muddy ponds. He locates necessary bubble emerging from the bottom, then carefully slides his foot in the mud to locate a large snapper. He submerges for a short while before bolting to the surface with a snapper by the tail and screams a loud, mysterious warbling-victory chant. It’s hilarious to watch, and instructive as well.

Think you’d like to give it a try? I prefer the luxury of a stable treestand outpost.

Turtleman is the epitome of a redneck, good ole boy from the south. His wide toothless smile is endearing (or something like that). Frankly, he is absolutely terrific at what he does and he displays it well. Check him out. He’s “Live action” (no faking here) on YouTube, tinyurl.com/TBrur.

PRAYER NUGGET: Thank you, Lord Jesus. Your creation declares your wondrous works. Thank you for imagining, designing and putting into the perpetual re-production of snapping turtles. Thank you for ponds, mud, algae and all that makes up the incredible ecosystem of life. Help us, please, to be proficient at what You have created us to be and to do. In Jesus’ name. Amen.