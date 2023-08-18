Every bird has their purpose and particular wardrobe and some are painted with more colorful schemes than others from peacocks, parrots, penguins, pelicans, puffins, peregrine falcons, painted storks, pintail ducks, phalaropes (I never knew there was such a bird), Pewees, pochard ducks, to the pale-chinned blue flycatcher and the Pacific seagull.

Of them all, I found a fascination with the basic seagull. Seagulls, like the ones found inland following plows in the fields of western Nebraska. Like the ones squawking and posturing their dominance in the paved parking lots of K-Mart and fast food venues. These scavengers are a unique form of garbage collectors.

Most fascinating of all for me was during our five-mile drive across the Mighty Mac, the Mackinac Bridge linking the upper and lower peninsulas of Michigan. The vertical clearance from the roadway to the water at normal temperature is 155 feet at the center of the main suspension span over the navigation channel. It was there that the incredibly aerodynamic seagull would float at our eye-level, soaring with the best of the soar-ers like eagles, turkey vultures and cormorants. All the while their chatter was a harsh and loud screaming kind of screechy annoying bark.

The shores of the Great Lakes are a primary domain for these versatile flyers. However, they were far less fascinating and a far greater nuisance at picnics. We stopped at a roadside park with my family one noontime along Lake Michigan. We were surrounded by the predominately white and web-footed squawkers. As my young son lifted his sandwich for a next bite, one of the hovering gulls dove and snatched it from his hand. Just like that the war was on with the flock of competing feathered onlookers. We uttered chatter of our own.

Like goose pooh on a golf green in western Nebraska so are the roofs along the Great Lakes shorelines, parks, pavement and, occasionally, someone’s hat. Grey and black splatter-matters are a frequent dilemma and contention amongst property owners, tourists and maintenance crews. Seagull dining zones abound. They are one of nature’s most prolific and proficient garbage collection services … and nuisances … and even a potentially high income source.

Seabirds like our annoying beach companions produce incredibly important and valuable excrement that is rich in nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus. This excrement, called guano, has been used as organic fertilizer since ancient times and is still collected and used in countries like Peru and Chile. According to Massive Science, sea bird guano is worth over $1 billion per year and that’s not exactly a “crappy” investment into the collection of the white and dark grey droppings.

Despite being terrific swimmers and flyers, they are a major nuisance. Seagulls are beautiful animals to observe in their natural environment but not so beautiful around your property causing damage, creating constant and loud noise while making messes and creating health risks from their droppings.

Also, during the breeding season, the birds can become highly aggressive when threatened. Once while dining on a grassy area on Mackinac Island a friend quickly reached over and caught one. That was a sight. It was a joyful release for both the captured and the captor.

Once while trolling slowly on Lake Missaukee, a seagull dove to the water about 30 yards from our boat. As it rose in the air, I discovered it had my baited hook in its beak. It looked like a boy flying a kite. Now what? I reeled it in as close as I dared and cut the line. I hope he was able to release the plastic bait. Sigh.

Have you ever had a personal encounter with a seagull? If interested, Great Lakes souvenir vendors sell caps with imitation grey-white splatters on the skull.

PRAYER NUGGET: Thank you, Father, for creating seagulls. You are so amazing and worthy of our praise.