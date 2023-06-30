Sigh! There’s a time to weep, and a time to laugh, a time to mourn, and a time to dance. (Ecclesiastes 3 :4) The last few weeks have been such a time for mourning and weeping in our household. How about yours?

Words like “normal” or “routine” or “ordinary days” no longer fit. The doors of death have been revolving frequently and recently close to home and amid some close relationships. I don’t mean to whine, but the pain and loss just won’t be ignored or denied. It’s an uninvited time, an inevitable time and an unscheduled time.

When such a time becomes stacked with multiple deaths, it rapidly erodes cheerfulness and even joy. Phases of grief can clash with one another and intrude on those other times of laughing and dancing.

The times for mourning and weeping are agonizing. We never enjoy experiencing such life sorrows. We all must face them, and there are more to come … ready or not, like it or not.

It’s a time to transfer lifelong treasures amongst surviving loved ones. Reminiscing is the order of the day. Sometimes, 30-yard dumpsters are brought in and transferred for items no longer of value or usefulness. Squabbles, sometimes, rip into to the mourning by stretching relationships to the max and, sometimes, ending in wounded hearts and deeper mourning.

The love losses include a vacuum of an ended life. No more visits, phone calls, letters, texts or emails mark the agony of decease. Never again. It’s a somber time. The time for burial comes crashing in.

One of our local sites borders a four-lane east and west highway with heavy traffic at times. Passers-by are going about their travels at 70 mph and you wonder if they even glance our way? Their tires and engines vie for graveside earshot. And on the other side of the highway is a set of tracks bearing the burden of four or more train engines hauling over a hundred clickety-clackety rail cars. If eastbound, identical humps of black coal are visible. When westbound, the cars are eerily empty eroding profit margins. Both eastbound and westbound trains blast our mournful silence with ear-shattering horns warning of their dangerous approach to a nearby intersection.

We may as well stand in silence until the train is gone. It can be a long, loud stand in silence. It’s a time to mourn and to weep.

The heart-pounding need for rest and quiet welcomes the drive back to church for a lovingly prepared meal. Conversation lightens. Mourning gives way to some laughter, gratitude and even celebration. Belief systems sometimes banter awkwardly. Where is the departed loved one now? How soon might they become forgotten?

Homeward bound, the grief painfully negotiates how to move forward. And then all the firsts face families — Christmas, Easter, Memorial Day, Valentines Day, birthday, anniversary, nights alone and re-visiting the gravesite. Lingering anger, pressure-valves begin to vent. Denial becomes a waning reality. Blame and guilt take turns with our feelings.

I recommend the book “A Grace Disguised” by Jerry Sittser for wading through your time to mourn and weep. God met his heart and walked him through an excruciating time of loss and grief after returning his family from a Native American pow-wow. An accident left his 4-year-old, wife and mother without breath or life. That was a time for mourning. How does one continue on? “Where does the love of God go?” (Recalling lyrics from the haunting song about the Edmund Fitzgerald.)

We’re not getting any younger. We are mortal beings. Death is more certain than taxes. It is totally impartial to wealth, fame or age. “The wages for sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.” It’s almost our time.

PRAYER NUGGET: Thank you, Lord Jesus, for such a time as this and for being our very present help in time of need. (Psalm 46:1)