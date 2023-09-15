They call them “no see ums.” That’s because they nearly are.

Yup, Ceratopogonae is their name and there are over 5,000 species scattered worldwide, except the North and South poles. They got to have nectar, or blood … even yours. Two to six weeks is all it takes to complete their four-phase life cycle: egg, larva, pupa and imago (adult).

I didn’t know all that. Did you? They’re also called “biting midges.” They are actually flies, not mosquitoes, and you are very likely to have had them land on you. They are prolific parasites and are lethal even against their foe the mosquito (go for it!), deer (blue-tongue disease carriers) and African horses. DDT was a very effective insecticide; back when it wasn’t a banned substance.

Ceratopogonae are dated back to 142 million years ago, according to Wikipedia … whoa. Science is on record as teaching the earth is 4.54 billion years old (give or take 50 million years, according to National Geographic). That’s pretty old since a number of Bible interpreters suggest the earth’s age to be between 6,000 and 12,000 years.

So who’s right? We’d like to know. Truth is truth. The simple question is, “What is true?” How long ago was the first no see-um seen on earth? It’s a good question.

God invites us in Isaiah 1:16-18 to “Wash yourselves, make yourselves clean; Put away the evil of your doings from before My eyes. Cease to do evil, learn to do good; seek justice, rebuke the oppressor; defend the fatherless, plead for the widow. Come now, and let us reason together, says the Lord, Though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they are red like crimson, they shall be as wool.”

The longest insect is over 25 inches long and is a “walking stick” with a lifespan of three years. Formidable bugs are the 6 ½ inch Titan beetles with mandibles capable of snapping pencils and they are magnets for tourism to South America. I think I’d rather just head to the Rockies or the Alps for a few turns down long snowy slopes free of huge or teeny bugs.

Nonetheless, bugs serve a purpose and they matter. God created them and each has a high design within the scheme of creation. How diverse, unique and intriguing is the study of bugs (entomology).

I admit this mattered the most when learning the art of fly-fishing. Emergence schedules were a huge deal. There are highly opportune times and equally terrible times to fling flies in quest of trout during various hatches.

Most screens are ineffective to keep out no see-ums. Bugs matter to homeowners. Precious is not a fan of spiders in our home. And some of those are in the technical category of “teeny-weeny tiny." It’s unnerving to notice a grain of pepper on a window casing that when touched, it triggers a high speed escape down a silk thread being spit out by a not-so-darling little itsy-bitsy spider.

Locusts and grasshoppers and mosquitoes and no see-ums have long been at the core of some major pestilences. They truly are pests on the one hand, yet nature is well served by feeding many fowl and foul scavengers by their existence.

God didn’t consult me about creating bugs. Apparently, Job wasn’t consulted either. Job, chapter 38, gives a peek at God asking Job some penetrating questions regarding his whereabouts when God was laying the foundations of the earth, making the morning stars sing, making clouds into garments and making boundaries that would stop proud waves. In other words, God needs no advice or opinions whatsoever from His creation. He is God.

PRAYER NUGGET: Heavenly Father, thank you for your extraordinary creation of over 5,000 species of no see-ums. We are reminded that you have instructed us to give thanks in everything because that is your will in Christ Jesus. (1 Thessalonians 5:18). In this matter of bugs, their size matters …thank you for them.