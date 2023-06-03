Like many of my friends, I grew up with the goal to be a farmer.

I am proud to have been able to accomplish this life goal, but not without the hours, dedication and willingness to make sacrifices to make it happen. I try new technologies and am not afraid of having to pivot the direction of my operation to make it more sustainable and technologically advanced.

In less than 100 years, U.S. farmers are feeding over 166 people compared to 18.5 people in 1940. In less than 100 years, we are feeding nearly nine times more people. That’s thanks to genetic and technology advancements, being willing to try new ideas and knowing we’ll have to keep finding innovations. The generations before us did it and we will too.

I’m continually looking out for my soil and farm with the goal to be here for generations to come. I want to be outperformed by the next generation with less tillage, a healthier crop, a shorter growing time and using less inputs and resources. That proves we’re moving headfirst in the right direction.

In February, Mexico immediately implemented its ban on GM corn imports, instead of waiting until 2024 as they originally stated. The science has proven and continues to prove GM corn is safe. Mexico’s decree speaks to the need for scientific studies to be conducted which investigate the health impacts of consuming GM corn. After decades of global studies, the negative results of GM corn have continued to be absent. Opinions and politics do not override science. This is a control tactic by Mexico and must not continue. Mexico has blatantly ignored the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade pact and must be held accountable.

We have been persistent that the office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) and Ambassador Katherine Tai must submit a technical consultation under the USMCA immediately. The 30-day technical consultation timeline has come and passed. We are in the same place we were in October; this is unacceptable.

There has been no movement with the USTR. We must move forward now. The conversation has been happening in-depth since last summer with a lack of action. Ambassador Tai is still not supporting the farmers that grow the food she eats, is allowing Mexico to break agreements and isn’t doing the job she was appointed to do.

As the number one white corn producing state, this has not only the opportunity to hurt families’ livelihoods but the country and even the world as a whole.

We have been waiting, and we are past the point of waiting. It’s imperative to act now and initiate a dispute under USMCA. I will continue to grow crops I know as safe, including GM corn. This isn’t a politics issue, it’s an American issue.

As a farmer who grew up loving the land, knowing I wanted to follow the generations before me, I understand the risks, the droughts and the advancements needed to continue the work I do. We must get to work on defending the agreements and opening new markets.