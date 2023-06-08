In order to be more inclusive, more and more organizations are changing their requirements for participation. The Boy Scouts, for example, now allow girls to join. And the Miss America Organization dropped the swimsuit competition so those not comfortable in a bikini on stage can still compete.

In order to not leave anyone out, it seems we are allowing everyone in. And while I’m not a believer in segregation, I do worry that we may be lowering the bar too far too often.

Soon, belonging to an organization may hold no more accomplishment or pride than simply belonging to the organization. Rather than expecting potential members to improve their performance and take joy in qualifying for membership, we are simply lowering the bar to include everyone, regardless of skill, gender, or talent level. And here’s where the potential danger occurs.

I do not play for the NBA, for example. I am not good enough to play in the NBA. And I do not expect the NBA to lower their requirements so I can play.

The power of the NBA, or any professional sport, is that we see the best of the best compete. That’s where the awesomeness comes from.

If the NBA lowered their requirements and allowed me to play, would anyone really want to watch? Would anyone really be inspired by watching a fat old guy like me play basketball? Maybe to lose weight, but that’s about it!

Similarly, in order to be happy in marriage, some suggest that we need to lower our bar of expectation. Rather than expecting much and working hard to get it, this theory suggests that we instead just lower the bar of what to expect.

Yet here again is where the problem lies. When you lower the bar, whether it’s in marriage or other areas of life, you tend to get what you expect. Lower the bar….and get less. Is that really the kind of marriage you want to have?

Research on this topic continues to show the same thing: the most miserable couples are those that expect the least, and the happiest are those that expect the most.

Those with lower expectations tended to be treated poorly, and sometimes even tolerated physical and emotional abuse. Those with the highest expectations were more often treated with respect, kindness, and affection. Lowering the bar tended to only make things worse, while raising the bar actually made things better.

Each week I have the privilege of working with couples who are ready to raise the bar. No longer willing to accept things how they are, they’re coming in wanting, and expecting (and sometimes even demanding!) things get better.

So we get down to business, put a plan together, and work until things get better. And they do get better. And I, often with the couple, shed a tear of joy and excitement when true happiness returns. Not because they lowered the bar, but because they worked hard to improve their behavior and find happiness again.

Such greatness is possible for all couples willing to raise the bar. There is no need to settle for less when more is possible. Yes it may take some work, but it always pays off! I’ve never worked with a couple who wished that they would have just stayed miserable instead.

Isn’t it time that we all step up and rise to greatness, rather than simply lower the bar and accept what we get? There really is no happiness in mediocrity. And no reason not to be happier in your marriage by rising to the challenge rather than lowering the bar.

And if you need a little help, encouragement, and a game plan on how to do it, let me know. I’m here to help.

Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.