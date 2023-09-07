With the excitement of the Nebraska volleyball team setting a world record for attendance, the fall sports season is well on its way. Add some local volleyball, softball, tennis, soccer and football, along with Husker football and fans around our state have a lot to talk about. While much of the talk will be positive and exciting, it will also contain chatter of that one player who messed it up for the whole team.

And this becomes the difficulty of team sports: it only takes one person to ruin it for the whole team. Whether it’s the receiver in football who always drops the pass or the ball hog in basketball who misses every shot, one person can take down the whole team.

I can understand why some people play individual sports. There is no team that can ruin your success. All you have to worry about is yourself and make sure you’re doing the best you can.

Yet whether it’s volleyball, basketball or Dancing with the Stars, it’s tough to beat the excitement that occurs when a team works well together. Most talents are hard enough to master on their own, much less coordinate in perfect harmony with another person. Watching a team work well together is an excitement like none else.

But to be truthful, whether it’s individual sports or team sports, all you can really do is worry about yourself and make sure you’re doing the best you can. While you may encourage others to do better, ultimately they are in charge of their own success or failure.

People must remember that marriage is the ultimate team sport. No accomplishment in life can match the power of a perfectly synchronized couple. They can do more, influence more, enjoy more and create more harmony than any other union.

But just like in any team sport, it only takes one partner to negatively influence the whole relationship. One who is chronically pessimistic, angry or bitter can bring down the team like no one else.

It’s easy at this point to say, “If she would just learn to chill-out (or “If he would step up and be a man”), then everything would be fine.”

Rather than blaming their partner for the failures, however, successful individuals in a team sport instead focus on their part to assure they’re not contributing to the problem. For example, while alcoholism is never the fault of anyone but the drinker, we have all heard about spouses who enable the drinker by making excuses for them or calling into their work for them saying they’re sick.

It has been said, and I agree, that the shortcomings of others never releases us from our responsibility to work on our own imperfections. Until I become perfect, I have enough to work on myself without focusing on any faults my partner may have, especially when my faults may be contributing to my partner being off track.

With this self-focus approach, individual therapy is being done more than ever to help improve marriages. Based on the strong conviction that “A better me makes a better we” individuals all across the country are improving their relationships by focusing on themselves rather than their partner.

For example, by learning to put on the brakes when a discussion gets heated, rather than adding fuel to the fire, one can improve their relationship no matter what their partner does. As a woman said in my office this week, “I want to be part of the solution, not part of the problem.”

While one individual cannot win a team sport on their own, they can do a lot for the success of the team. Just ask Michael Jordan.

So, as you go forth this week in keepin’ love alive, focus on yourself and be part of the solution, not part of the problem. Make a better me for a better we. Step up to the plate and do a better job this week than you did last week, no matter what your partner chooses to do.

And if you’re lucky enough to be with someone who plays nice, too, be thankful. If they wanted to ruin the relationship for both of you, they could. Be sure to give them extra thanks for their part in making your relationship great. You couldn’t have a championship team without their help.

For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.

Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.