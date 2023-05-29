Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Although we recently celebrated Memorial Day, with many getting the day off to honor those who died in service to this country, tomorrow we celebrate another holiday.

But first, thank you to all who have and do serve in our military. And a special thank you to those who have lost friends and family in such service. We thank you with sincere gratitude.

Thankfully, tomorrow is a bit more of a joyous holiday, as it’s National Say Something Nice Day. While it certainly doesn’t get as much attention or credit as Memorial Day, it can be a crucial holiday for those interested in keeping love alive.

Words are powerful, for good and for bad. Many of us have memories of unkind words said to us, or about us, from decades ago. Many have told me they would rather suffer physical abuse than emotional abuse, as scars heal but unkind words never leave the mind or the heart.

Simply choosing to bite one’s tongue can go a long way in keeping the peace and not damaging someone’s heart. As Thumper famously said in Bambi, “If you can’t say somethin’ nice, don't say nothin’ at all.”

But tomorrow is not National Keep Your Mouth Shut Day (although that may be a good holiday, too), it’s National Say Something Nice day. So the opportunity is to go beyond just staying quiet and choosing instead to boost someone up with your nice words.

Once a person slows down and pays attention, it becomes incredible how many nice things there are to talk about and to say about others. But too often we take the good for granted and only notice when things don't go as we would like.

Did you have clean dishes at home today? Someone should be thanked. Did someone earn enough money this month to keep the lights on? Someone should be thanked. Is the house a bit cleaner than it was before? Someone should be thanked. And sometimes that someone is you —most of us certainly don’t say enough kind words about ourselves either.

There’s also many bigger reasons to boost someone up with your kind words tomorrow. Perhaps your spouse supported you in your education, or helped you reach that dream of starting a business or losing weight or running a marathon. If so, tomorrow could be an extra day to share words of appreciation for their support.

It’s also a great day to say something nice to your partner about the likable parts of their personality. Maybe their kindness was appreciated recently when you were having a bad day and they took time to listen. Maybe they supported you by disciplining the kids so you didn’t have to. Maybe they asked for an apology or accepted yours after a recent disagreement.

With eyes wide open tomorrow, you will see multiple opportunities to say something nice to your partner, and about yourself, too. From big things to small things, from dawn until dusk, multiple opportunities will arise.

Perhaps it may be even more fun to not tell your partner it’s a holiday and see how long it takes before they notice all the nice things you’re saying. And, even more importantly, to see how your kind words change them for the better.

Perhaps they will smile more, or scoot a little closer, or even give you an unexpected peck on the cheek. Whatever it is, it’s hard to imagine that giving words of appreciation won’t be helpful to you and your relationship.

Too often in this country we overlook important holidays and miss the opportunity to truly celebrate the meaning of the day. It likely even happened as recently as Monday.

But tomorrow can be different. You can choose to say more nice things, even if it’s only for a day. As you do so, perhaps you will enjoy it so much that you will continue to focus daily on giving sincere compliments.

It is these individuals, and couples, who end up developing an attitude of gratitude and a culture of appreciation no matter what kind of relationship they’re in.

Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.