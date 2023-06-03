Sadly, gun violence being what it is in America, it would only be a matter of time before this column would be written.

We're a ticking calendar, always headed toward yet another horrific mass shooting, one that would illustrate an insipidly vile undercurrent playing off the bloodshed.

There are voices, some with multi-million dollar cable news broadcast contracts, who like to pit people of color against one another.

It's thoroughly Machiavellian, a stealth maneuver to taunt and dredge up hatreds that shouldn't exist. These are animosities that provide cover for those who stir them, dividing the very communities of color who together, could and often do, accomplish so much good.

Asians vs. Black people is a prime example.

And now, we have the death of 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton to illustrate.

Cyrus went into a South Carolina quick stop store at about 8 p.m. on May 28 during the long Memorial Day weekend and was accused by the store owner of trying to steal four water bottles. It's an accusation that later was said to be inaccurate, completely without merit. But the owner, Rick Chow, chased the young man out.

Cyrus fell at one point. And the shop's son, who also took part in the pursuit, alerted that he thought Cyrus had a gun. His father, Chow, then shot Cyrus in the back. Cyrus died.

A gun was found near his body. But law enforcement, in charging Chow with the murder, said that there was no indication that the teenager ever pointed it. Underscore that Cyrus was shot in the back. That's a sign of retreat, of no interest in causing harm. And again, no shoplifting had occurred.

So now we're left with two families — victim and perpetrator — who will be dragged through a highly publicized case and plenty of illicit interests from people who care little for the human anguish involved.

Because the story "fits." Cyrus was Black. Chow is Asian.

In hindsight, a recent article gives chills. It's now predictively ghoulish, while also coincidental to the killing of Cyrus.

Less than two weeks before Cyrus died, the New York Amsterdam News published an article titled "False narratives: How social media divides Asian and Black communities."

What a cautionary tale. It describes the research and well-placed concerns of Janelle Wong, an Asian-American studies professor at the University of Maryland and co-director of AAPI Data, which tracks information on Asian communities.

Wong studied how some right-wing voices latch onto cases like this and use them as evidence of interracial hatred and violence. Likewise, online pundits often shove this stuff out via social media, hoping for a viral post. It's an old theme.

And there are threads of truth to these ideas.

Asian merchants do provide services —such as grocery stores, cosmetics and marts, like the one managed by Chow — in many predominantly African-American neighborhoods.

Sometimes, the communities chaff against one another with stereotyping that goes in both directions. But there is also a whole lot of commerce between them, with satisfied customer and owner exchanges.

Likewise, the increased incidents of racial hatred that Asians have faced in recent years is real. But the idea that it's being perpetrated by Black people is not.

Wong's research shows that a far greater percentage of the incidents were committed by white people. Demographics alone — given that there are so many more white people than Black people in America — would seem to make that likely. In fact, Wong points out that 75 percent of anti-Asian violence was attributed to white assailants.

Note also that as of this writing, Chow has not been charged with a hate crime. That requires a high bar of evidence as it is very difficult to prove what was in a person's mind at any given moment.

Wong notes the role of social media, of viral videos and how people absorb them, often drilling in the perception that Asians are disproportionately attacked by African Americans.

Is this a story of gun violence, the ever-increasing number of guns in America? Or is it a story about gun owners, poorly or not trained at all in the use of firearms, increasingly reactive to any perceived threat and choosing to fire lethal rounds when a simple scolding or call to 911 would suffice?

Or is it, as many have rushed to paint, an example of Asians targeting Black people, infused with the racist codes to which anyone growing up in America has been exposed?

Further, Cyrus was in middle school. Black boys in cases like these are often painted as being much older, not allowed to be the children that they are by true age.

Let's just admit that it could be one or all.

We simply don't know what was in the mind of Chow when he pulled the trigger. The charge of murder tells us what prosecutors believe. Statements by the sheriff have been quite clear that this was a completely avoidable overreach, a violent act where the justice system will seek the only solace that the young man's family has left — a conviction. In time, a trial, possibly a plea deal, will play out.

What the nation does otherwise with such incidents is another matter. We need to be careful and mindful. We should let the facts lead us, and not use a death that never should have occurred to rile divisions that will only bring more harm.