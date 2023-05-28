Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Every day there are 17 more widows just like me. “Happy” Memorial Day to you.

By the end of this Memorial Day weekend, there will be at least 51 new members of the club I wish I’d never joined.

Here are some stats from the VA — data gathered in 2020 — reported in 2022:

16.8 Veterans/day kill themselves

71% of those deaths utilize a firearm

Veterans have a 57.3% higher suicide rate than non-veterans

69% of the suicides are by men over 50 years of age

My husband, an Army veteran, took his own life on March 22, 2022. He was 57.

Pete enlisted at 17 when his parents kicked him out of the house and the recruitment office was within walking distance. The Army was paying an enlistment bonus. He served from 1982-1986 during “peacetime” (the window between May 7, 1975 and Aug. 2, 1990) and, because he had no active duty during a period of war, he had very limited veteran benefits available to him.

He spent many years struggling with PTSD and addiction that may have started, or worsened, in the military. Since it was not labeled “service connected,” there are no benefits for his survivors. He had many mental health issues and it was hard to know where they all began, but the “once a soldier, always a soldier” doesn’t seem to apply if you’re looking for mental health support from the Veterans Administration.

My grandfather, Dr. Bill Myers, a WWII veteran, also died last year. He was 98, nearly 99. His military story was quite different from my husband’s.

Grandpa was an 18-year-old freshman at the University of Colorado and a collegiate football player when Pearl Harbor was bombed. He, and many other all-American boys, were kept back to play football through the early part of the war as a morale booster for U.S. citizens. He was sent to officer training school the following year. He spent the entirety of the war stateside training as a naval aviator. He never saw action. When the war ended he came home with all of the glory and honor of a WWII fighter pilot but never had the far away look in his eye of other military veterans.

I’ve had a lot of time this past year to reflect on the very different lives that these two veterans lived and consider why one could live to be 98, soaking up every moment, and the other chose to end his own life at 57.

I think the biggest difference is that the military in WWII was fighting for a truly righteous reason. The rise of fascism and the slaughter of millions had to be stopped. We as a nation united behind the soldiers and the war effort. Every one of them came home a hero. Many also came home with “battle rattle,” which the VA mostly ignored.

Post-WWII, in my opinion, we’ve been in wartime mostly because war is good business. I think the recruiting efforts post-Vietnam were designed to recruit boys from damaged homes, give them a sense of belonging, teach them to kill but not teach them how to leave that mindset at the door when they’re discharged or what to do when they’re struggling.

We make a show about waving flags at sporting events, we say ‘thank you for your service’ to those in uniform, and we do very, very little to address the mental health challenges that they face in their lives. The cycle will continue until the end of time unless something changes.

On average, 17 veterans will kill themselves every day. Seventeen families will receive visits from, or have to call, law enforcement. Seventeen families will have to navigate funeral plans, benefits conversations, struggle to pay their bills, they will all be overwhelmed by grief.

So, while you’re enjoying your cookout this weekend or buying some discount appliances at a Memorial Day sale, remember not just the romantic notion of a WWII fighter pilot living until he was 98, or the tragic deaths in battle, but also remember the brutal reality of the sacrifice of the 17 veterans a day that kill themselves. They all deserve to be remembered.

If you would like to support a veterans effort this Memorial Day weekend, consider these:

— Veterans Crisis Line, www.veteranscrisisline.net

— Once A Soldier, www.onceasoldier.org

And, as an aside, if anyone says “Happy Memorial Day” to me, I will likely come back with something rather cutting like, “Enjoy your three-day weekend — for at least 51 families it will be the worst one of their lives.”