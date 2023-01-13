Andrea Myers: Finding my way back home

There’s a moment, as you pass through the Wildcat Hills where the road curves slightly to the right, that the entire valley opens up before you. That view has always signified home, even when I wasn’t living here.

I was born and raised in Gering to parents that were highly involved in the community. My mother, Suzanne, taught in Gering and Scottsbluff. My father, Rick, worked for this very paper as a photojournalist for the majority of his career. His motto was to “contribute to the refrigerator magnets of western Nebraska” until he retired 13 years ago. After college at the University of Wyoming I headed south to Denver for 24 years to raise my family.

Empty nesting gave me more time to visit, and my husband and I found ourselves traveling back and forth about every 2-3 weeks to visit my grandpa, Dr. Bill Myers, and my folks. In 2019 my husband shared that he could see going back to teaching in a small town. I could see living a simpler life and working remotely. Within weeks he had received an offer from Gering and we began packing up to move. Then the pandemic hit and his job was pushed to start in the fall.

We decided to move anyway so we could be close by if visits were allowed to grandpa in the Veterans Home and get settled by the start of the next school year.

That summer we lived with my parents until we found our new home — in Scottsbluff. People from the big cities don’t understand there’s a difference between Scottsbluff and Gering. They wouldn’t believe just how often I’ve had to explain my heart is still in Gering even though my address isn’t.

Moving here gave me the gift of time. Time without commuting, time to help when my dad had some knee surgeries, and precious time with grandpa. The Veterans Home opened to window visits and then personal visits before most retirement homes. It seemed that it was on a day-to-day basis that the rules would change allowing visitations so it was lovely to be about three minutes away if visits were allowed.

We visited at least a couple times a week. We took him for drives around the Panhandle, wherever he wanted to go; past his childhood home in Minatare, checking on irrigation ditches and the crops, past the Pioneer Animal Clinic that he helped found in 1964, and past a family farm I never knew we owned. I hope those visits with my 98 year old grandpa are how I remember the pandemic. I know they are a big reason as to why I fell in love with living here again.

I get questioned often by my friends who live elsewhere, “What is there to do in that tiny town?” My answer? “There’s always something but I’m enjoying the nothing.”

It seems like there is at least one community gathering or festival a month. There are many worthy volunteer opportunities. The museum, the college, the bars and restaurants always seem to be hosting performances of some type. You can stay busy here if you’d like.

Or, like I do, you can go a whole day and not see anyone. You can wander with limited traffic. This valley has such beauty that I never noticed when I was a kid. The view from the Wildcat Hills as the sun comes up and light bounces off of the Monument, the trees at Lake Minatare when they shift to gold, the giant clouds that roll across the plains, the wildlife that run through the cornfields after harvest, even the fields as the crops grow are all things I notice now.

In 2022, the quiet of these views recharged me when my grandfather died and kept me going when my husband died a few weeks later.

Suddenly, I had too much time. I wandered. I took photos. I began to write.

I wrote blog articles about my experiences as a new widow and mental health. I wrote journal entries for my own sanity. And finally, I dusted off a book I’d started five years ago that was set in the Panhandle based on my grandmother’s life during WWII. In revisiting that book I knew I wouldn’t leave until that was finished. I threw myself into finishing the book, researching the POW camps that were in our area, and writing nonstop until, in November of 2022, I published “Behind the Wire” and realized that I’d love to write as my career.

To that end, you’ll start seeing my byline on a few articles and photos in the Star-Herald as a freelance photojournalist. I look forward to covering the happenings of our community and keeping my dad’s mission of “contributing to the refrigerator magnets of western Nebraska” alive.