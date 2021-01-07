ANDREW DICK: A year to remember

Looking ahead, we know we are not out of the woods yet, but hope and optimism for a full return to normal appears to be in the not so distant future. Because of their essential function to the health and operation of our communities, hundreds of educators received the first round of the vaccine the week after Christmas. Hundreds more on the waiting list, and will hopefully receive it before the end of January. Once we do return to normal, what will we have learned from the pandemic? Kids and teachers alike are probably wondering how “snow days” will look in the future. Will meetings that bring together people from all over the state choose Zoom rather than in-person at times? What about conferences and trainings? Will they provide a virtual connection? Has successful use of Zoom provided another method for stakeholders to attend open meetings? Will the combination of a deeper understanding of distance/virtual learning combined with an impending teacher shortage increase distance learning opportunities for students? How might the pandemic alter parent/teacher conferences in the future? 2020 has been a year most will want to soon forget, but we also must remember that every experience provides us an opportunity to learn.