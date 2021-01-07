ANDREW DICK: A year to remember

In January of 2020, I wrote a column highlighting how we were truly “stronger together.” In looking back, that article was a little serendipitous to the decisions that would be made on March 15, 2020 to close Panhandle schools. Now, almost 10 months later, reflecting on what has allowed Panhandle schools to manage the highs and lows of keeping schools open in the midst of a pandemic, while ensuring the health and safety of our communities was kept at the forefront; it was without question, a collective approach of working together.
The work that has been accomplished within our schools has been nothing short of miraculous. In March, educators pivoted on a moment’s notice to a remote learning environment which resulted in teaching via Zoom, Google Classroom, and/or through the delivery of packets to students. Fast-forward to July, continuing into August, and schools were drafting reopening plans that would be reflective of health conditions in their area, creating remote learning options for students, and developing plans for how to allow student participation in extracurricular activities. If you had asked me in August if I thought we would make it through December with schools remaining in session, I would not have provided an overly optimistic response. However, but because of the heroes, and by heroes I mean each and every category of educator including teachers, food service, custodial/maintenance, school leaders, bus drivers, paraeducators, clerical, counselors, service providers, and school nurses, we were able to keep students in school at a higher rate than most states.
Looking ahead, we know we are not out of the woods yet, but hope and optimism for a full return to normal appears to be in the not so distant future. Because of their essential function to the health and operation of our communities, hundreds of educators received the first round of the vaccine the week after Christmas. Hundreds more on the waiting list, and will hopefully receive it before the end of January. Once we do return to normal, what will we have learned from the pandemic? Kids and teachers alike are probably wondering how “snow days” will look in the future. Will meetings that bring together people from all over the state choose Zoom rather than in-person at times? What about conferences and trainings? Will they provide a virtual connection? Has successful use of Zoom provided another method for stakeholders to attend open meetings? Will the combination of a deeper understanding of distance/virtual learning combined with an impending teacher shortage increase distance learning opportunities for students? How might the pandemic alter parent/teacher conferences in the future? 2020 has been a year most will want to soon forget, but we also must remember that every experience provides us an opportunity to learn.
In closing, my heart goes out to all who experienced loss and grief as the result of COVID-19. At the same time, I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to the heroes that have gone above and beyond the call of duty to ensure western Nebraska schools remained open and were the safest place for kids to be since August. If one did not know it before, they certainly understand now the critical importance of schools in our communities and the role they play in keeping kids safe, providing nutritious meals to children, and striving to meet kids’ social, emotional, and mental health needs. I am extremely proud of our educators and their valiant efforts. Last, and certainly not least, I would like to extend my sincere thanks to COVID-19 Unified Command which comprises Panhandle Public Health District, Scotts Bluff County Health Department, and Region 21, 22, & 23 Emergency Management. They have worked tirelessly to ensure that schools had what they needed to reopen safely, and provided an individualized Risk Dial for the Panhandle that meets the unique needs of western Nebraska. Unified Command has been and will continue to be a tremendous partner to our schools as we continue to navigate the pandemic.
