ANDREW DICK: Looking back at 2021

Scottsbluff Public Schools recently shared our Top 10 Stories from 2021 via our various social media platforms. Although I must acknowledge that I am biased, I cannot help but continue to beam with pride for the remarkable work of so many, our incredible focus on our mission, and the unparalleled opportunities provided for our students and families.
Topping the list as the number one story for 2021 was Scottsbluff High School being named a Unified Champion Banner School by Special Olympics. Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools® (SOUCS) is a program for schools Pre-K through university that intentionally promotes meaningful social inclusion by bringing together students with and without intellectual disabilities to create accepting school environments, utilizing three interconnected components: Special Olympics Unified Sports®, inclusive youth leadership, and whole school engagement. This recognition is evidence of the fact that at SBPS, we live our mission statement of Every Child, Every Day!
Amongst the list of stories was a commitment to the promise we made to our community in 2017. As part of the high school construction project, there was a commitment that our career academy programming would continue to be evaluated and evolve to meet the needs and interests of our students as well as the demands of our local community and industries. New for the 2021-2022 school year, students at Scottsbluff High School will have the opportunity to enroll in a myriad of new course offerings including Introduction to Sports Medicine, nine new dual credit courses in our Ag, Food, and Natural Resources Career Academy, and expanded courses in our Skilled and Technical Sciences Career Academy - Heavy Machinery Operations and Electrical Technology, that will provide students an opportunity to explore high-demand careers, journeyman opportunities, and employer-specific training programs. These highly specialized opportunities would not be possible without the partnership of the UNL College of Agricultural Science and Natural Resources and WNCC.
At our December Board of Education meeting, the Board unanimously approved the scope of work to be performed at our second elementary school. Prior to the start of the 2022-2023 school year, Longfellow Elementary will receive approximately $1.5 million in updates and enhancements aimed at improving the quality of teaching and learning for students and staff. The proposed modernization will prioritize a safe, secure learning environment, classrooms designed for flexibility and future instructional needs, and creating a more welcoming environment for students, parents, and community. I would like to thank the Board of Education for their continued support of his systemic and future focused, multi-year elementary modernization project.
Now in the third year of our five-year School Climate Transformation Grant, we continue to develop, expand, and enhance our efforts aimed at improving the overall climate of the District. In 2021, we kicked off our Every Day Matters Attendance Campaign and opened our Family Success Center. The Family Success Center has already proven to be a vital component for providing students and families with resources to access available community support services and addressing barriers that affect student attendance and disconnectedness with school.
Last and certainly not least, a number of SBPS Educators were recognized for their excellence this past year. Included in that list were distinguished educator awards, national coach of the year for Nebraska, outstanding career educator, and so forth. In addition to these well-deserved recognitions, there are countless more staff members that have been recognized over the years for their dedication, talent, and innovation. SBPS employs over 500 high quality staff members, including teachers, paraprofessionals, secretaries, custodians, bus drivers, food service, principals, and support staff that proudly serve over 3,300 students with a concerted focus on our mission of Every Child, Every Day. For a complete listing of those staff recognized in 2021 you may visit SBPS Staff Receive Numerous Awards.
The entire team at Scottsbluff Public Schools looks forward to 2022 and our continued work alongside the community and families we serve. We would like to extend our appreciation for your support and partnership in 2021 and best wishes for a happy and healthy new year!
For more information regarding SBPS, please visit our website at www.sbps.net.