ANDREW DICK: Looking back at 2021

Scottsbluff Public Schools recently shared our Top 10 Stories from 2021 via our various social media platforms. Although I must acknowledge that I am biased, I cannot help but continue to beam with pride for the remarkable work of so many, our incredible focus on our mission, and the unparalleled opportunities provided for our students and families.

Topping the list as the number one story for 2021 was Scottsbluff High School being named a Unified Champion Banner School by Special Olympics. Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools® (SOUCS) is a program for schools Pre-K through university that intentionally promotes meaningful social inclusion by bringing together students with and without intellectual disabilities to create accepting school environments, utilizing three interconnected components: Special Olympics Unified Sports®, inclusive youth leadership, and whole school engagement. This recognition is evidence of the fact that at SBPS, we live our mission statement of Every Child, Every Day!

Amongst the list of stories was a commitment to the promise we made to our community in 2017. As part of the high school construction project, there was a commitment that our career academy programming would continue to be evaluated and evolve to meet the needs and interests of our students as well as the demands of our local community and industries. New for the 2021-2022 school year, students at Scottsbluff High School will have the opportunity to enroll in a myriad of new course offerings including Introduction to Sports Medicine, nine new dual credit courses in our Ag, Food, and Natural Resources Career Academy, and expanded courses in our Skilled and Technical Sciences Career Academy - Heavy Machinery Operations and Electrical Technology, that will provide students an opportunity to explore high-demand careers, journeyman opportunities, and employer-specific training programs. These highly specialized opportunities would not be possible without the partnership of the UNL College of Agricultural Science and Natural Resources and WNCC.