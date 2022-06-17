ANDREW DICK: Lots happening on summer break

As another successful school year in Scottsbluff Public Schools has come to an end, I would like to take a moment and reflect on the accomplishments of the Class of 2022 and provide an update on summer happenings.

The accomplishments of the Class of 2022 are nothing short of remarkable. As a class, they earned 2,531 college credits and completed over 800 college courses. This class had 26 Summa Cum Laude (4.0 GPA and above) recipients, which is the highest of any class since introducing our Laude System for academic recognition. As a class, they not only excelled in the classroom, but also in extracurricular activities. During the 2021-22 school year, Scottsbluff High School won seven NSAA Team District Championships, and our fine arts program had 19 students participate in their respective All-State Competitions. Congratulations, graduates.

Elementary modernization projects continue this summer. Roosevelt is receiving additional updates that were not able to get completed in the Summer of 2021, and the work at Longfellow is fully underway. Demolition is nearly complete, new flooring is being installed throughout the building, and classrooms are being modernized with flat panel displays, new furniture, and whiteboards, all of which are designed to best meet the needs of our 21st-century learners.

In addition, thanks to the generous support of the Scottsbluff Public Schools Foundation and Platte Valley Companies, both schools will receive new playground equipment. The comprehensive elementary modernization plan would not have been possible if not for the responsible work of the Board of Education and district leadership in financially positioning the district to self-fund this scope of work, along with a highly skilled facilities and technology team.

Although it may be summer break, we have over 450 students attending summer school at four different sites, with an extended day option for elementary students that is providing opportunities for academic and social development. And, at eight different locations, we are serving free lunch to an average of 380 kids per day, further demonstrating our commitment to the overall wellness of our community.

At its June meeting, the Board of Education approved a resolution to pay off our Qualified Capital Purpose Undertaking Fund (QCPUF) bonds earlier than anticipated. This fiscally responsible action will reduce the levy requested for this fund from 5.2 cents to 3 cents two years earlier than originally scheduled.

As we continue plans and preparation for the 2022-23 school year, we hope our students, families, and staff are enjoying a well-deserved break. We look forward to the start of another school year in August and welcoming our newest class of Bearcats into our system. On Aug. 1, we will be holding our second annual Back to School Bearcat Bash, please mark your calendars and watch for more information. And, although school may be out, the District Office, located at 1722 1st Avenue, is open all summer to help parents or patrons with anything you may need. Thank you for your continued support of our school system!

For more information regarding SBPS, please visit our website at www.sbps.net.