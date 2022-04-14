ANDREW DICK: Preparations being made for final weeks, next year

As we move into Spring and the final six weeks of the school year, SBPS staff is busy making plans and preparations for the 2022-23 school year, while continuing the work that comes with the culmination of another school year. Schools are developing schedules, hiring staff, and beginning to plan the start of the school year activities.

All of this while, statewide testing is underway, winter sports and activities are celebrating the end of their seasons, career and technical student organizations have competed or will be competing at their state events, and plans for graduation are being finalized. Below are just a few highlights of recent SBPS accomplishments and celebrations:

— Bear Cub Preschool is expanding - SBPS is responding to a clear need for high-quality early childhood education. With a waiting list of close to 50 students in the 2021-22 school year, the district will be adding two classrooms for the 2022-23 school year. SBPS was fortunate to be one of nine school districts in Nebraska to be awarded a $155,000 Early Childhood Education expansion grant to fund 1 full-day classroom and will be able to use ESSER Funds to help get the second classroom started up.

— Now in year two, the SHS Diesel Tech program, in partnership with six local businesses, is continuing to evolve and provide thoughtfully designed instruction and experiences for students in a high-wage, high-demand occupation.

— Math Club - SHS Math Club Members recently took the Probe II Exam at UNL Math Day. SHS had 12 PROBE 2 qualifiers, the most of any school in the state. Junior Cal Heldt finished third place overall and earned a $4,000 scholarship. Senior John Mentgen finished seventh place overall and earned a $2000 scholarship. These are the highest finishes on the Probe II Exam in school history.

— SHS Speech team finished runner-up in their Class A district.

— HOSA - Future Health Professionals, after winning 21 medals at their state competition, qualified 18 students for Internationals. SHS HOSA adviser Jen Harre was named “Advisor of the Year.”

— DECA won 35 medals in 27 events at their state competition while qualifying 14 members for the International Conference in Atlanta.

— SHS Boys basketball team qualified for the state basketball tournament for the 11th time in the last 14 years.

— SHS Drill Team won the Class B High Kick State Championship for the 14th time in the last 15 years.

— SHS Music Department recently wrapped up their production of “Big Fish.” This talented group of students was well cast, well prepared, and a joy to watch perform. All aspects of the performance from the choreography to the music to the lights to the stage production were high quality and prepared and rehearsed with incredible detail.

Finally, after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the SBPS Foundation Career & Technical Education (CTE) Breakfast will return on Tuesday, April 19 at 7:30 a.m. Scottsbluff High School, in partnership with the Scottsbluff Public Schools Foundation and Kelley Bean, will be celebrating the accomplishments and providing updates from across all of our CTE programs.

For more information regarding SBPS, please visit our website at www.sbps.net.