ANDREW DICK: The Home Stretch of the 2020-2021 School Year

We are now 13 months into the pandemic and I could not be more pleased and proud to live and work in Nebraska, specifically western Nebraska. The efforts by teachers, counselors, paraeducators, superintendents, bus drivers, principals, clerical, custodial, kitchen staff, board members, students, and the Nebraska Department of Education have been remarkable.
Through the use of data and recommendations from experts, decisions have been made and protocols have been implemented that have been in the best interest of school staff, communities in which they serve, and most importantly the kids in those school systems. In addition, the partnership between Panhandle schools and COVID-19 Unified Command, which comprises Panhandle Public Health District, Scotts Bluff County Health Department, and Region 21, 22, & 23 Emergency Management has been tremendous and absolutely essential to ensuring a continuity of operations and safe return to in-person learning. With schools having approximately 30-35 days remaining in the 2020-2021 school year, it appears that we are going to attain the mark of keeping schools open for the entire school year, something that many had their doubts about in July and August 2020. This has not been the case in other states across the country. THANK YOU to each and every one of the aforementioned individuals and teams for what you have done in the 2020-2021 school year!
April is slated to be an exciting month for ESU 13 as we look to celebrate the opening of two programs/facilities. On Tuesday, April 20th, an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony for our new satellite office located on the Western Nebraska Community College Campus in Sidney is scheduled for 3:30 PM. On Wednesday, April 28th, an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony for Panhandle Beginnings Day Treatment is scheduled for 3:00 PM. Panhandle Beginnings is located at the Carpenter Center in Terrytown. The public is invited to attend both events, with local and state health department recommendations for safe practices being asked of attendees. On behalf of ESU 13, I would like to extend our sincere appreciation to the WNCC Board of Governors, Senator Stinner, and the Sherwood Foundation for their support in making these two events possible.
For more information regarding ESU 13 and the range of services offered, please visit our website at www.esu13.org.