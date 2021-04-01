ANDREW DICK: The Home Stretch of the 2020-2021 School Year

Through the use of data and recommendations from experts, decisions have been made and protocols have been implemented that have been in the best interest of school staff, communities in which they serve, and most importantly the kids in those school systems. In addition, the partnership between Panhandle schools and COVID-19 Unified Command, which comprises Panhandle Public Health District, Scotts Bluff County Health Department, and Region 21, 22, & 23 Emergency Management has been tremendous and absolutely essential to ensuring a continuity of operations and safe return to in-person learning. With schools having approximately 30-35 days remaining in the 2020-2021 school year, it appears that we are going to attain the mark of keeping schools open for the entire school year, something that many had their doubts about in July and August 2020. This has not been the case in other states across the country. THANK YOU to each and every one of the aforementioned individuals and teams for what you have done in the 2020-2021 school year!