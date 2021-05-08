ANDREW DICK: Top 10 takeaways from my time as ESU 13 administrator

6. The early years (birth to five) of our children’s lives are incredibly important. Research has shown us that the more we can invest in early childhood; the better off the trajectory will be for kids, as they grow older.

7. If determined by the local school district, a student in Sioux County, for example, deserves the same educational opportunities as a student in Scotts Bluff County. Through distance learning, coordinated by the ESU, these barriers can be overcome.

8. ESU 13 employs 180 skilled and dedicated individuals who work behind the scenes and within the scenes serving and supporting schools and community partners across 11 counties and 14,000 plus square miles.

9. The merger of ESU 13 with ESU 12 and then ESU 14 expanded the service unit’s financial base and provided for a more comprehensive system for serving and supporting school districts in western Nebraska.