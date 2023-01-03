Ask a Cop: Are high beams, fog light misuse still being ticketed?

Q. Are high beams and fog light misuse still being ticketed when they are not required or courtesies are not being used? i.e. high beams dimmed with oncoming traffic. Are they necessary on a four lane highway when busy? I feel this may be an issue with the influx of recent deaths from people crossing center lines. Maybe because they are blinded by those who do not use common sense behind the wheel or those stupid new blue light headlights that are so dang bright. I know I have been blinded on several occasions by people not dimming their brights as they pass and it is getting very frustrating. Is this courtesy something the younger generation is not being taught or know that it is illegal?

A. While I can’t speak to what the younger generation is or isn’t being taught, I can speak to the existing law and the enforcement. Officers do still address this type of violation either by warning or by citation. This traffic law in particular has gone relatively unchanged for a very long time.

As a reminder for those who may not be aware, the Nebraska Rules of the Road state, “whenever any person operating a motor vehicle on any highway in this state meets another person operating a motor vehicle, proceeding in the opposite direction and equipped with headlights constructed and adjusted to project glaring or dazzling light to persons in front of such headlights, upon signal of either person, the other shall dim the headlights of his or her motor vehicle or tilt the beams of glaring or dazzling light projecting therefrom downward so as not to blind or confuse the vision of the operator in front of such headlights.” The statute adds, “whenever any person operating a motor vehicle on any highway in this state follows another vehicle within two hundred feet to the rear, he or she shall dim the headlights of his or her motor vehicle or tilt the beams of glaring or dazzling light projecting therefrom downward.”

Previous questions have been asked regarding auxiliary lights. As a reminder for those, motor vehicles may also be equipped with (not more than two) auxiliary driving lights mounted on the front of the vehicle. The height cannot be less than 12 inches nor more than 42 inches above the level surface on which the vehicle stands. Auxiliary lights must meet the same requirements and limitations as headlights. Auxiliary lights must be turned off at the same time the motor vehicle’s headlights are required to be dimmed (when approaching another vehicle from either the front or rear).