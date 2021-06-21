ASK A COP: Are ‘smoked headlights’ legal?

Q. What’s the law concerning “smoked” headlights? These are very difficult to see.

A. Headlights are to be constructed, arranged, or adjusted in a manner that they produce a driving light sufficient to render clearly discernible a person 200 feet ahead. The headlights cannot project a glaring or dazzling light to persons in front of such headlights.

The statute further says headlights will be deemed compliant with the provisions prohibiting glaring and dazzling lights if none of the main bright portion of the headlight beam rises above a horizontal plane passing through the light centers parallel to the level road upon which the vehicle stands and in no case higher than 42 inches, 75 feet ahead of the vehicle.

The statutes I found only acknowledge colors of lights as well as the sufficient driving light requirements. So long as the headlights still produce an appropriate amount of light to meet that criterion, it does not appear to be an issue.

Q. What are the laws concerning tinted windows? It’s tough to see inside some vehicles when they pull up next to me.

A. Nebraska state statute says it is unlawful for a driver to operate a motor vehicle on the roadway