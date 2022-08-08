ASK A COP: Avoid causing hazards at police, fire scenes

This week, I did not select a question to answer but rather picked a topic that seems to require some attention.

During the past week, our community has suffered great damage from fires. All of the local fire departments have worked incredibly long and hard hours. Many members of the community have come together and offered a helping hand, provided food and water donations, etc. and these gestures have been much appreciated.

On the other hand, there seems to be a problem with people showing up on scenes and creating obstacles which are interfering with the first responders and their ability to do their jobs.

I wasn’t at the Carter Canyon fire so I can’t speak to what went on there but I was present for the West Overland fire and the way people were interfering could’ve resulted in someone being seriously injured or even killed. It’s probably safe to say it’s human nature to be curious about what is happening, but it becomes a problem when you involve yourself in the scene and interfere with fire, law enforcement, or medical personnel actually carrying out their official duties.

In regard to the firefighters in particular, Nebraska state statute says a person commits the offense of interfering with a fireman if at any time and place where any fireman is discharging or attempting to discharge any official duties, he willfully; resists or interferes with the lawful efforts of any fireman in the discharge or attempt to discharge an official duty, disobeys the lawful orders given by a fireman while performing his duties, engages in any disorderly conduct which delays or prevents a fire from being extinguished within a reasonable time or forbids or prevents others from assisting or extinguishing a fire or exhorts another person, as to whom he has no legal right or obligation to protect or control, not to assist in extinguishing a fire.

For this particular statute, fireman is any person who is an officer, employee, or member of a fire department or fire-protection or firefighting agency of the federal government, the State of Nebraska, a city, county, city and county, district, or other public or municipal corporation or political subdivision of the state, whether such person is a volunteer or partly paid or fully paid, while he is actually engaged in firefighting, fire supervision, fire suppression, fire prevention, or fire investigation.

Interference with a fireman on official duty is a Class I misdemeanor.

It should go without saying that stopping in the middle of the road to take photos or videos and hindering fire trucks from driving through to get to a fire is not appropriate, but apparently we need to touch on it because people are repeatedly doing things like this.

These men and women work hard to keep our community safe, the very least we can do is stay out of their way and let them do their job.