ASK A COP: Be mindful of rules applying to skateboards, scooters

Spring is here, or is it? The weather makes it hard to tell some days. As usual the warm weather brings more people outside for activities such as walking, skateboarding, and biking. Last week, we covered bicycles so here are a few reminders regarding skateboards and pedestrians. Our goal is to keep everyone safe while out sharing paths.

Within most areas of the city, you can ride a skateboard on the sidewalk. The exception to this is the same exception to bicycles on sidewalks. The area where riding on the sidewalk is prohibited is basically a square and the border streets are 20th Street, Railway Street, Avenue B, and Second Avenue.

If you are riding a skateboard on the sidewalk, be mindful of the requirement to yield the right-of-way to pedestrians and to announce your presence before passing a pedestrian (same as on a bicycle).

Skates and skateboards are actually not allowed on the streets unless they are in a crosswalk. Scooters are considered “play vehicles” and are not permitted on the streets except to cross in a crosswalk. When utilizing a play vehicle, you are required to follow the same rules as a pedestrian would have to while crossing the street. Play vehicles are also not allowed on the sidewalk within the bordered area of 20th Street, Railway, Avenue B, and Second Avenue.

Motorized skateboards are a completely different story. “Motorized skateboards” are defined as, “any device consisting of a deck or riding surface of any design upon which a person may sit or stand, having any number of wheels, and is propelled by any type of motorized power, which is capable of traveling more than 15 mph, including any hoverboard, go-ped, pocket motorcycle, motorized skateboard, motorized scooter, and the like. A device designed and used for the transport of disabled persons shall not be considered a motorized skateboard, nor shall an electric personal assistive mobility device.

Motorized skateboards cannot be operated in most places within the city, specifically public streets or alleys, public sidewalks, city-owned lots, city parks, and roadways within parks, on pedestrian or bicycle pathways, or any public or private property when notice of trespass is given.

In a nutshell, you can ride motorized skateboards, and the like, on your own property and public/private property in which you have been given permission to utilize the space.

A few reminders for both drivers and pedestrians out walking. As a pedestrian, you are required to cross the street within a crosswalk. Any pedestrian who crosses a street at any point other than a pedestrian crossing, crosswalk, or street intersection would be considered “jaywalking.” It is also stated no pedestrian shall suddenly leave a curb or other place of safety and walk or run into the path of a vehicle which is so close that it is impossible for the driver to stop.

Nebraska statute states the driver of a vehicle “must yield the right-of-way to a pedestrian crossing the roadway (within the crosswalk) if the pedestrian is within the lane in which the driver is currently traveling or in the lane immediately adjacent.” The statute specifies the vehicle must come to a complete stop.

Enjoy the outdoors, be aware of your surroundings, and do your part to keep yourself and others safe.