Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.
Can cops be reported for violating traffic laws while driving? Such as, speeding with no lights on, cutting other cars off, running traffic lights, no turn signal, etc.?
The short answer is yes, officers can be reported for violating traffic laws. Depending on the jurisdiction, you would contact the dispatch center or call the department itself and let them know the nature of your complaint. Generally speaking you would be routed to the patrol supervisor working that particular shift. As with any complaint, the supervisor would take down the information and collect evidence/information to determine the validity of the complaint and whether or not the officer acted inappropriately. In today’s world this is pretty easy to accomplish with the existence of body worn cameras and in-car video cameras.
Law enforcement officers may violate the Nebraska Rules of the Road while actively carrying out their duties however they are still required to drive with due regard for the safety of others.
Can cops pull other cops over? Does it happen very often?
Absolutely, but it sure seems to be a rare occurrence. During my career I have only been present for one single instance where an officer from an outside jurisdiction was driving a marked unit through the city at a high rate of speed (without lights and sirens) and a local officer initiated a traffic stop as a result.
How do officers feel about name dropping? How do you respond if someone says “I don’t see why I should get a ticket because I know _____.”
Don’t name drop, just don’t. I have a pretty firm stance on this and I talked to a few other officers to see if we had a similar stance on the matter. We all agreed it doesn’t really matter who you know or if you think you should receive special treatment. If anything, it’s off-putting and irrelevant.
It is one thing to mention you know an officer or to ask of a certain officer is currently working. It’s another thing when people say they know one of the supervisors and will call them if something doesn’t go their way.
What should a private citizen do if they feel like they are witnessing someone being mistreated by police?
I would not recommend trying to interfere as it could have negative consequences. However, there is nothing wrong with you recording the situation so long as you are not interfering with the investigation. If an officer tells you to step back or not to get any closer, obey the commands.
As with other situations where you feel the police are acting inappropriately, you can contact the department, ask for a supervisor and report your concerns.
