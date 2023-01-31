Ask a Cop: Can I keep a terminated employee off the property?

Q. I am the property manager of an apartment building. A previous employee had been terminated from their position involving allegations of theft. Now I’m finding myself having issues with keeping her off the property. Is it possible to tell her she’s not allowed on the property?

A. In this instance it sounds like you don’t want her there as a means of preventing additional criminal acts. Is this correct? As long as you are authorized by the owner of the building to do so, you could have the former employee notified by law enforcement that she is no longer welcome there. Subsequently she would be added to what we call a “trespass log.’’ After being given the appropriate notice, if she were to return to the property she could be issued a citation or even be arrested for violating the trespass order. If you would like to go forward with this, contact the law enforcement agency with jurisdiction over the apartment building. If you are unsure which agency that would be, I would recommend contacting the Scotts Bluff County Communications Center at 308-632-7176.

Our business has a private parking lot. Lots of people park in it and will leave their vehicles for long periods of time (sometimes weeks). What do you think seems a reasonable amount of time to contact police and request a vehicle be towed?

In reality you could call it in at any time. Keep in mind, if a vehicle is parked in a private lot and tagged for tow, the owner will have seven days to move the vehicle before it can actually be towed. So, in your case, if vehicles tend to be parked there for weeks at a time, then it might be worth calling it in after 24 hours so the time can begin toward that seven-day mark. If the vehicle is parked in a way that creates an immediate traffic hazard, the approach is different so I would recommend calling something like that in as soon as it’s noticed.

As for all members of the public, if your vehicle breaks down or something happens causing a necessity to leave the vehicle parked in a parking lot or on the side of a road, a little communication goes a long way. Contacting the business owner and informing them of the situation could eliminate the need for law enforcement/code enforcement intervention at all. The same goes if your vehicle breaks down on the side of the road and you have to leave it for several hours or even overnight, contacting the communications center and providing your contact information often resolves the problem.