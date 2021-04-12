ASK A COP: Can I raise chicks in my backyard?

Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.

Q. Can you have farm animals in town? I’m thinking about buying some chicks and raising them in my backyard.

A. This topic was covered last spring but with the influx of similar questions, it’s probably time for a refresher. As it currently stands, yes, you can have chickens (and even ducks) within the city limits. When it comes to birds, city ordinance prohibits the captivity of “wild” birds which specifically includes; crows, game birds, and upland game birds. There are a few ordinances you should be aware of if you plan on having chickens on your property.

Scottsbluff City Ordinance 2-2-1 references animals running at large. Stating no person owning or having in charge any horse, goat, mule, ass, cattle, sheep, swine, chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys, guinea fowls or other domestic fowl, shall permit the same to run at large within the city. Any animal found running at large is declared a nuisance and may be impounded.