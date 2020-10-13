ASK A COP: Can my high schooler be out past curfew?

I would like to start this week out by congratulating Captain Tony Straub on his retirement. Captain Straub has dedicated more than 23 years to the Scottsbluff Police Department and the citizens of our community. You will be missed and we wish you the best in your future endeavors.

Q. My high schooler has a weekend curfew of midnight. If I give him permission to be out that late, will he still be in trouble if he comes in contact with the police?

A. A couple of things factor in here, mainly your child’s age and what type of license or permit they possess.

The city of Scottsbluff does have an enforceable curfew. Anyone under the age of 16 cannot be on any street, alley, vacant lot, or other public place after 10 p.m. unless accompanied by a parent or guardian. There are a few exceptions which include: being in performance of an errand directed by their parent or because the hours of their employment make it necessary. So, hanging out with friends and being out that late just because your parent allows it, doesn’t really make the cut.