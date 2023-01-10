Ask a Cop: Can officers cite people for illegal dumping?

Q. I have a question regarding alley trash. I reside in Scottsbluff and I have access to alley trash and my neighbors to the east do not. They have the smaller black cans that they wheel to the street. They and others have constantly stuffed the alley can with debris, furniture, or oversized cardboard boxes that are not being broke down. In that result, my trash was not taken out for that very reason. Can you as police officers cite my neighbors or am I to worry about all the dumping in my alley trash bin?

A. There are a couple of things on this topic I think are worth addressing. First, if the person pays for a trash service, then they are not limited to the use of one trash can within the alley. So hypothetically if the small trash can is full and items are placed in the large alley trash there is no violation there. In this instance, it sounds like the bigger issue is the type of items they are placing within the trash can.

Each waste container within the city (and most cities) lists out items that are considered to be prohibited materials. The containers in Scottsbluff list the following: yard waste, tree branches, shrubbery, household appliances, furniture, lead acid batteries, shingles, waste oil, paint, cement, concrete, brick, pallets, tires, and carpet.

If prohibited items are disposed of in the trash can, the city can refuse to dump the container and the person who placed the items there could also be subject to a $500 fine. Unfortunately it’s like many things, one bad apple spoils the barrel and the other residents are punished in a way if their trash isn’t being dumped because of the actions of one single person. If you find yourself in this situation, you can report the violation to law enforcement or to code enforcement.

You can report the violation by phone or email. Emails can be sent to compliance@scottsbluff.org and calls can be made to 308-630-6248 or 308-630-6261.