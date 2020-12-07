ASK A COP: Can you explain trespassing laws?

Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.
The Nebraska trespassing statutes and Scottsbluff city ordinances essentially come down to being at a place where you are unwanted and should know you are unwanted. First degree trespassing occurs if a person “enters or secretly remains in any building or occupied structured or any separately secured or occupied portion thereof, knowing that he or she is not licensed or privileged to do so or he or she remains in or on a public power infrastructure facility knowing that he or she does not have consent of a person who has the right to give consent to be in or on the facility.”
So in this instance let’s say you go to Wal-Mart and decide to hide in the bathrooms until the store closes and then remain on their property. This would be an example of first degree trespassing. A reasonable person should know they do not have permission to hide on the property and remain there after hours.
Second degree trespassing occurs when a person “knowingly enters or remains in any place (knowing he or she is not licensed to do so) as to which notice against trespass if given by; actual communication to the actor, posted in a manner prescribed by law or reasonably likely to come to the attention of intruders, or fencing or other enclosure manifestly designed to exclude intruders.”
A couple of different examples come to mind for second degree trespassing. As for the “actual communication” that could be as simple as a business owner telling you to leave the premises and informing you that you are no longer welcome there. It could also be a more formal request such as police notifying you with a verbal or written warning or a business writing you a letter. Posting could be as simple as a business having a “no trespassing” or “private property” sign. Several parking lots in town have posted signage indicating no trespassing (one in particular being San Pedro Restaurant).
Fences, again, should be a pretty obvious way for the owner to indicate they do not want others to enter their property.
Generally speaking, if it’s a matter of being in a private parking lot after hours or something similar, a warning will be issued and if it happens again then a citation would be issued. In an instance where someone waited inside of a building after hours or broke into a building and was found inside, they would not be issued a warning and instead be arrested.
One thing to keep in mind is businesses/people have the right to ban you from their property without needing much of a reason. If a business owner finds you are being disruptive, stealing, forging checks, etc. they can request a warning be issued to you or issue the warning on their own. After doing so, if you return to the store you could either be cited or arrested.
Based on a situation I just encountered, I would encourage business owners/employees to contact law enforcement if someone returns to the property after being warned (or even cited) for trespassing instead of confronting the individuals and trying to handle it on their own. Even if you were just having said person warned/cited, it does not give you the right to be abrasive and escalate the situation further.
I would be curious to know the circumstances surrounding your situation.
