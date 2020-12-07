ASK A COP: Can you explain trespassing laws?

A couple of different examples come to mind for second degree trespassing. As for the “actual communication” that could be as simple as a business owner telling you to leave the premises and informing you that you are no longer welcome there. It could also be a more formal request such as police notifying you with a verbal or written warning or a business writing you a letter. Posting could be as simple as a business having a “no trespassing” or “private property” sign. Several parking lots in town have posted signage indicating no trespassing (one in particular being San Pedro Restaurant).

Fences, again, should be a pretty obvious way for the owner to indicate they do not want others to enter their property.

Generally speaking, if it’s a matter of being in a private parking lot after hours or something similar, a warning will be issued and if it happens again then a citation would be issued. In an instance where someone waited inside of a building after hours or broke into a building and was found inside, they would not be issued a warning and instead be arrested.