ASK A COP: Can you get in trouble for jaywalking?

Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.
Can you go to jail for not getting your fix-it ticket signed off?
No, you cannot go to jail, however, you could be issued an actual citation and have to pay fines or appear in court (depending on the reason for the repair order).
“Fix-it tickets” or equipment repair orders are really just a courtesy to avoid fines and fees but to ensure vehicles are in proper working order. Generally equipment repair orders are issued for no license plate, no headlight, broken tail lights, or no proof of insurance within the vehicle.
So, can you go to jail? No, but it is much easier to just repair the issue and have the order signed off on and be done with it rather than be issued a citation and have to pay a fine for something you could have easily resolved.
How often do people actually get in trouble for jaywalking? I have never heard of anyone getting ticketed for it but I know it’s illegal in places.
Pedestrians are required to cross the street within a crosswalk. Any pedestrian who crosses a street at any point other than a pedestrian crossing, crosswalk, or street intersection would be considered “jaywalking.”
As for people being issued citations for jaywalking, it certainly does not happen very often. I can only think of one instance where the team I was on issued an actual citation for this offense. All other times, the person has been contacted and warned.
What should you do when items (like bags of clothes) are left on your property? I have had items left on my property and never want to touch it because of the potential of needles. I always call the communications center but last time, the cop seemed like I should have gotten rid of it myself.
I would encourage you to do just as you have in previous situations and call the communications center to report it, even if that officer seemed to think otherwise.
For one, the property may not seem relevant to you at the time but there may be a person law enforcement has been looking for and this particular property is known to be connected to that person.
Another scenario would be items being stolen from one person and dropped at another point. Again, in reporting this, it is more helpful to law enforcement than you may know.
Depending on the property left behind, the owner could also argue you failed to report their lost/missing property and did not take measures to restore the property to the person it belonged to, which would be a criminal offense.
So in the future if you come across property left behind on your property (other than obvious trash), please contact the communications center to report it.
