ASK A COP: Can you open carry a gun in a store?

Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.

Q. I have witnessed a few times a man in Wal-Mart in Scottsbluff with pistols walking around the store. His guns are in a cowboy type holster strapped to his legs. He’s dressed as a cowboy and seems to enjoy the attention he gets. Store employees ignore him.

Is this legal for him to carry guns like that in a public store? It’s intimidating and frankly scary, especially during this turbulent time on our country. The recent Wal-Mart massacre in El Paso comes to mind.

A. In a previous column we covered whether or not Nebraska is an open carry state and what the regulations are regarding open carry. So if you are at least 18 years of age and legally able to possess and carry said firearm you could carry it into a place of business as long as that business allows it and as long as the local government doesn’t have a restriction on it. For instance, in Omaha a concealed carry permit is required to open carry a firearm.