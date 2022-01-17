ASK A COP: Dealing with 'spam' phone calls

If the scam involves your bank account information or credit card information, I would urge you to contact the financial institution first so they can take measures to prevent your account from being further impacted.

Many of the more recent scams we have seen particularly in our area revolve around gift cards. A scammer may call and say you have a warrant for your arrest or a loved one is in jail and you need to buy a gift card and read them the number. I promise if you had a warrant for your arrest, it would not be resolved by you purchasing an iTunes gift card.

Other scams may involve a check being mailed to you and a person asking you to deposit the check. They will then ask you to send them a money order or gift cards and promise you can keep a portion of the money for yourself. Again, this is not legitimate and please do not fall prey.

The FBI offers some tips in protecting yourself from identity theft

-Read your credit card and bank statements each month

-Never give your credit card number over the phone unless you made the call and trust the business or person

-Report suspicious transactions to your credit card company or bank