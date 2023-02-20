The background process dives into not only criminal involvement but also general character traits. Based on the guidelines, a person of good character is a person who generally can be defined as an individual who: does not have a past indicative of incompetence or neglect of duty, does not have a past indicative of physical, mental, or emotional incapacity, has not been adjudged or convicted of criminal violations with such frequency so as to indicate a disrespect for the law and rights of others, has not been adjudged or convicted of traffic violations of regulations governing the movement of vehicles with such a frequency so as to indicate a disrespect for traffic laws and a disregard for the safety of others on the highways within the past three years, can be characterized as being honest, truthful, and trustworthy, does not have a pattern of substance abuse to include; has not illegally sold, produced, cultivated or transported marijuana or other controlled substance for sale, has not used marijuana for any purpose in the last two years, has not used marijuana or other controlled substance other than one prescribed by a physician while employed or appointed as a peace officer or law enforcement officer, and has not illegally used any dangerous drugs or narcotics other than marijuana for any purpose in the last five years.