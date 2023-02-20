Q: I’m interested in a career in law enforcement but had some minor skirmishes when I was a kid. What types of things disqualify a person from a career in law enforcement? What are the qualifications in Nebraska?
A: Most people have probably had some portion of their past they aren’t proud of. Just because you have had law enforcement run ins does not necessarily mean you would be disqualified from a future position. Obvious exclusions would be instances that make you a prohibited person and unable to possess a firearm. Other exclusions are outlined in the training academy admission qualifications.
In the state of Nebraska, to even be eligible to apply for the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center, a person must be 21 years of age prior to completing the program, a citizen of the United States of America, a high school graduate, possess a valid motor vehicle operator license, be able to read, write, and understand the English language at the eleventh grade level (as demonstrated by the Test of Adult Basic Education) and possess good character as determined by a thorough background investigation.
The background process dives into not only criminal involvement but also general character traits. Based on the guidelines, a person of good character is a person who generally can be defined as an individual who: does not have a past indicative of incompetence or neglect of duty, does not have a past indicative of physical, mental, or emotional incapacity, has not been adjudged or convicted of criminal violations with such frequency so as to indicate a disrespect for the law and rights of others, has not been adjudged or convicted of traffic violations of regulations governing the movement of vehicles with such a frequency so as to indicate a disrespect for traffic laws and a disregard for the safety of others on the highways within the past three years, can be characterized as being honest, truthful, and trustworthy, does not have a pattern of substance abuse to include; has not illegally sold, produced, cultivated or transported marijuana or other controlled substance for sale, has not used marijuana for any purpose in the last two years, has not used marijuana or other controlled substance other than one prescribed by a physician while employed or appointed as a peace officer or law enforcement officer, and has not illegally used any dangerous drugs or narcotics other than marijuana for any purpose in the last five years.
Sgt. Krisa Brass is with the Scottsbluff Police Department. She will answer questions submitted by readers each week. To submit a question for consideration, email policeinfo@scottsbluff.org.