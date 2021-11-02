ASK A COP: Do officers have to abide by the rules of the road?

Q. Are state troopers, or any other officers, allowed to speed down the highway? I always see them flying down the left lane well above the speed limit. I always thought it was allowed so they can patrol different areas of traffic but I’m reading that cops aren’t allowed to speed unless responding to a call or pursuing someone with their lights and sirens on. When can these rules be broken? I can’t seem to find a straight answer.

A. Within the state of Nebraska, authorized emergency vehicles are given special privileges in regards to breaking the Rules of the Road. This doesn’t mean drivers of emergency vehicles can ignore the rules of the road while operating in a non-emergent response.

When the driver of an authorized emergency vehicle is responding to an emergency call or pursuing an actual or suspected violator of the law, these Rules of the Road exceptions apply. The driver of an authorized emergency vehicle may: stop, park, or stand, irrespective of the provisions of the rules, and disregard regulations governing direction of movement or turning in specified directions, proceed past a steady red indication, flashing red indication, or a stop sign, but only after slowing down as may be necessary for safe operation, and exceed the maximum speed limits so long as he or she does not endanger life, limb or property.