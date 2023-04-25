Q. Do police have to witness a traffic violation or similar situation in order to give someone a traffic ticket? Can police cite someone if I witnessed them speeding and report them?

A. This is two separate questions, so I will deal with the first half first. Short answer to the first half of the question is yes. However, it is not as simple as you might think.

Police issue citations all the time for violations that they did not see when investigating traffic accidents. The officer will need to interview the drivers and witnesses, collect photos of damage and any roadway evidence, and in our modern world, look to see if there are any video cameras in the area that recorded the accident. This can involve a significant amount of time; however, for an accident, it needs to be done.

In the past, we would take a lot of school-bus stop-arm violations from bus drivers. We would follow up on these by checking with the registered owner of the vehicle. We would issue citations on the ones that we could, but not all reports would end with a citation.

The biggest problem with a traffic violation that occurred and not being immediately stopped by an officer is determining who the driver was at the time of the violation. Just because we have a license plate number does not mean the owner was driving at the time. There is also the possibility that the license plates are fictitious or not on the proper vehicle — that happens more often than people realize.

We also take reports of possible drunken drivers, and the Nebraska Supreme Court case of State v. Bowley allows us to do this if “the information contains sufficient indicia of reliability. The court held that a citizen who witnesses a crime personally is presumptively reliable for purposes of determining whether the stop was legitimate.”

To take enforcement action on most traffic violations I did not see, I will need the name, address and phone number of the witness. The witness will need to be available to testify in court that they saw the violation. The witness will also need to be able to identify the driver in court.

Now for the second half of the question on speeding: There are two types of speeding, basic speed law and absolute speed law. Scottsbluff city ordinance 22-2-55 defines the basic speed law as “No person shall operate a vehicle on any street or alley within the city at a speed greater than that which is reasonable and prudent under the conditions and circumstances then existing. Nothing contained in any other provision of this chapter shall be construed to permit any speed in excess of the limits described by this section.”

This ordinance is seldom used simply because there is a lot of disagreement between people as to what is reasonable. My teenage daughter has a very different view of a reasonable speed than my mother does.

Most of what is enforced on speeding is the absolute speed law, which is that you can’t drive any faster than the posted speed limit no matter what the conditions are. So if it is posted 25 mph, you can’t go any faster than that.

I have had people ask if the speed displayed on a radar speed sign can be used to issue a speeding citation. The answer is no. There was no test of the device completed before the speed violation and no test after the violation. Radar also has a feature called the audio doppler, which the officer has to be able to hear in order to take enforcement action. Even if all this was possible, the speeding vehicle would need to be witnessed by a certified radar operator who has passed the above listed training.