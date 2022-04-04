ASK A COP: Does a victim have to report sexual assault?

Q. If you go to the hospital after a sexual assault, do you have to make a report to police?

A. Nebraska has a Sexual Assault Victim’s Bill of Rights and within the bill are options for reporting. If the victim is over the age of 18, did not receive serious bodily injury during the assault, and no deadly weapon was used during the commission of the crime there are three reporting options: file a full report, file a partial report, or file an anonymous report. If the victim is under the age of 18, received serious bodily injury during the assault, or a deadly weapon was used in the commission of the crime, it’s still considered a mandatory report.

The Sexual Assault Vitim’s Bill of Rights can be found in Nebraska State Statutes 29-4308-29-4315. Here are the highlights; as it pertains to a physical examination regarding a sexual assault, the victim has a right to a free forensic medical examination, whether or not they choose to cooperate with law enforcement. During this examination, the victim has the right for an advocate of their choosing to be present. An advocate is recognized as an employee or supervised volunteer of a domestic violence and sexual assault victim assistance program or of any other agency, business, or organization that is not affiliated with law enforcement or a prosecutor’s office, whose primary purpose is assisting domestic violence and sexual assault victims. A representative from a victim and witness assistance center or similar entity affiliated with a law enforcement agency or prosecutors’ office, or an advocate employed by a child advocacy center that meets certain requirements.

If the victim chooses to speak with law enforcement, the victim also has the right for an advocate to be present during that interview as well as future interviews with prosecutors or defense attorneys. Victims also have the right to be interviewed by a peace officer of the gender of their (the victim’s) choosing and to be interviewed by a peace officer that speaks their preferred language or to have a qualified interpreter available. Victims ranging in age from 3 to 18 have the right to a forensic interview at a child advocacy center.

The Scottsbluff Police Department has a Sexual Assault Anonymous Reporting form located on the city website under police. The form asks for basic information and will not result in an investigation. Upon completing the form you will be given a number. If you decide at a later time that you would like an investigation to be opened, you will use that number as reference. We would encourage you to seek medical attention if you haven’t already done so and contact the DOVES Program for support. DOVES information can be found at www.DOVESProgram.com or you can call 866-95DOVES (36837).

Additional support resources can be found at;

— Nebraska Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence, nebraskacoalition.org

— National Domestic Violence Hotline, 1-800-799-SAFE(7233)

— Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network, 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

— National Teen Dating Abuse Helpline, 1-866-331-9474

— Strong Hearts Native Helpline, 1-844-7NATIVE (762-8483)

Information pertaining to protection orders can be found at https://supremecourt.nebraska.gov/self-help/protection-abuse/form-guide.