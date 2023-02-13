Q. I am in health care and have to submit to background checks and have my fingerprints taken. I'm curious if that information is included in criminal databases or if it is protected (except for my professional licensing). Do you know?

A. This is a great question and several variations have been submitted. I did some research on the topic to be sure my understanding was correct. When you submit fingerprints as part of a background check for something like professional licensing, the FBI includes this privacy act statement within the application:

Authority: The FBI’s acquisition, preservation, and exchange of fingerprints and associated information is generally authorized under 28 U.S.C. 534. Depending on the nature of your application, supplemental authorities include Federal statutes, State statutes pursuant to Pub. L. 92-544, Presidential Executive Orders, and federal regulations. Providing your fingerprints and associated information is voluntary; however, failure to do so may affect completion or approval of your application.

Principal Purpose: Certain determinations, such as employment, licensing, and security clearances, may be predicated on fingerprint-based background checks. Your fingerprints and associated information/biometrics may be provided to the employing, investigating, or otherwise responsible agency, and/or the FBI for the purpose of comparing your fingerprints to other fingerprints in the FBI’s Next Generation Identification (NGI) system or its successor systems (including civil, criminal, and latent fingerprint repositories) or other available records of the employing, investigating, or otherwise responsible agency. The FBI may retain your fingerprints and associated information/biometrics in NGI after the completion of this application and, while retained, your fingerprints may continue to be compared against other fingerprints submitted to or retained by NGI.

Routine Uses: During the processing of this application and for as long thereafter as your fingerprints and associated information/biometrics are retained in NGI, your information may be disclosed pursuant to your consent, and may be disclosed without your consent as permitted by the Privacy Act of 1974 and all applicable Routine Uses as may be published at any time in the Federal Register, including the Routine Uses for the NGI system and the FBI’s Blanket Routine Uses. Routine uses include, but are not limited to, disclosures to: employing, governmental or authorized non-governmental agencies responsible for employment, contracting, licensing, security clearances, and other suitability determinations; local, state, tribal, or federal law enforcement agencies; criminal justice agencies; and agencies responsible for national security or public safety.

Basically what it comes down to is the FBI may retain your fingerprints within the NGI database and continue to compare your prints to the others submitted to and retained by that same database. Some entities subscribe to what is called a Rap Back service. The purpose of that service is to provide notification updates on individuals who hold positions of trust (medical professionals, school teachers, daycare workers, etc). If your employer subscribes to this service then instead of a one-time background check, they would receive an update if you were arrested/prosecuted for certain crimes that may be pertinent to your position.

I hope this helps, you can always reach out if you have further questions or would like additional clarification.