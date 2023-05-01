Q. I often see people post about "Silver Alerts." What is a "Silver Alert" and does Nebraska have them?

A. A “Silver Alert” is similar to the “Amber Alert” which is used for juveniles. It is simply a way to quickly spread the word when a senior citizen is missing under suspicious circumstances. I looked into the history of Silver Alerts and according to Wikipedia the concept first started in Oklahoma. The resolution was first introduced in 2005 and was passed in 2006. In 2009, it was made a permanent program in Oklahoma.

There are 27 states that have a “Silver Alert” program. There are nine states that have a similar program but do not refer to them as a “Silver Alert." Colorado calls it a “Missing Senior Citizen Alert" Ten states, including Nebraska and Wyoming, have alert systems with a broader scope of persons than a “Silver Alert” does. Wyoming refers to it as an Endangered Person Advisory and Nebraska calls it an Endangered Missing Advisory or EMA. I think Nebraska’s system is better because any person of any age qualifies for an EMA.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol website here are the requirements for an EMA:

— Do the circumstances meet the criteria for an AMBER Alert? If they do, immediately follow the protocol to issue an AMBER Alert.

— Is the person missing under unexplained, involuntary or suspicious circumstances? Cases of runaways or suicidal parties are not the intended use for an EMA.

— Is the person believed to be in danger because of age, health, cognitive, or physical disability, environmental or weather conditions, in the company of a potentially dangerous person or some other factor that may put the person at risk for serious bodily injury or death?

— Is there enough descriptive information that could assist the public in the safe recovery of the endangered person?

— Is it within 72 hours of when the person first went missing?

An EMA is similar to an Amber Alert, however, there are differences in how the information is distributed. According to NSP “unlike an AMBER Alert, an EMA is not automatically distributed statewide. An EMA can be distributed based on the geographic area in which the missing person was last seen, or is believed to be. The public is encouraged to sign up for an email blast, which will be issued by the Nebraska State Patrol to people in the specific area for each EMA. NSP will also alert media in that specific region to help spread the advisory to more people. Distribution is also possible, depending on the case, through partners with the Nebraska Lottery and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.”

Here in Scottsbluff, when we get a report of a missing adult, we will immediately collect the information to enter the person in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). What happens after that will depend on the specific circumstances of the case; however, we will put forth our best effort to locate any missing person.