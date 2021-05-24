ASK A COP: Does Scottsbluff have a curfew for minors?

Q. I thought Scottsbluff had a curfew, but I’ve seen kids gathered in the parking lots of area businesses after midnight. Does Scottsbluff no longer enforce its curfew?

A. Scottsbluff does still have a curfew and yes it’s still enforced. Anyone under the age of 16 cannot be on any street, alley, vacant lot, or other public place after 10 p.m. unless accompanied by a parent, guardian, or other person having legal custody.

Since school is out and the weather is warming up, so another reminder for parents of juveniles is to be sure they are following the rules of their learner’s permit or provisional operators permit (POP).

Individuals who are issued a POP can only drive unsupervised between the hours of 6 a.m. and midnight unless they are going to/from their residence, employment, or a school activity.

Outside of the exception, if a POP holder is driving between midnight and 6 a.m., they must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or other adult who is at least 21. The adult must also have a current valid operator’s license.