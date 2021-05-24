ASK A COP: Does Scottsbluff have a curfew for minors?

Q. Are hurtful Facebook comments considered harassment?
A. There isn’t really a black and white answer for this question. Whether or not the comments would be considered harassment would depend on a few things.
Nebraska state statute describes harassment as engaging in a knowing and willful course of conduct directed at a specific person which seriously terrifies, threatens, or intimidates the person and which serves no legitimate purpose.
Course of conduct is further explained as “a pattern of conduct composed of a series of acts over a period of time, however short, evidencing a continuity of purpose, including a series of acts of following, detaining, restraining the personal liberty of, or stalking the person or telephoning, contacting, or otherwise communicating with the person.
While not all hurtful comments on social media may fall into this category, some behaviors definitely could. Harassment in large part comes down to a repeated behavior. If the comments are threatening in nature, not just hurtful, other statutes and ordinances may apply.
With technology taking over so many aspects of our lives, cyber bullying has become more and more of an issue, especially among juveniles. There are numerous websites with information about cyberbullying for parents as well as juveniles. Cybersmile.org has information on how to deal with a specific incident, how to guard your children against becoming a cyberbully, tips to give your children regarding bullying, as well as a list of hotline resources available.
Q. I thought Scottsbluff had a curfew, but I’ve seen kids gathered in the parking lots of area businesses after midnight. Does Scottsbluff no longer enforce its curfew?
A. Scottsbluff does still have a curfew and yes it’s still enforced. Anyone under the age of 16 cannot be on any street, alley, vacant lot, or other public place after 10 p.m. unless accompanied by a parent, guardian, or other person having legal custody.
Since school is out and the weather is warming up, so another reminder for parents of juveniles is to be sure they are following the rules of their learner’s permit or provisional operators permit (POP).
Individuals who are issued a POP can only drive unsupervised between the hours of 6 a.m. and midnight unless they are going to/from their residence, employment, or a school activity.
Outside of the exception, if a POP holder is driving between midnight and 6 a.m., they must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or other adult who is at least 21. The adult must also have a current valid operator’s license.
Within the first six months of holding the permit, the driver is only allowed to have one occupant who is not an immediate family member and who is under the age of 19. POP holders cannot use any kind of wireless communication device while operating a motor vehicle.
