Ask a Cop: Does Scottsbluff Police Department do vacation checks?

Q. Police officers used to do “vacation checks” or patrols. Does the Scottsbluff Police Department do that anymore? Are there courtesies the department offers? What safety precautions do you recommend for those traveling during the holidays or at other times of the year?

A. The Scottsbluff Police Department still offers vacation house checks as a courtesy. You can call the department or come into the department and fill out a form outlining when you will be gone, where your home is located, etc. The department also offers money escorts for businesses or general patrol requests for residents and businesses alike.

Some safety measures you can take while traveling during the holidays or in generally questionable winter weather include:

1. Stay on main roads and highways (the flatter roads if you can)

2. Drive only during daylight hours

3. Don’t drive alone

4. Bring a cell phone and charger

5. Bring blankets, bottled water, and an emergency kit

6. Let family members know when you are traveling and your anticipated arrival time

7. If weather conditions are bad and you cannot see the road, pull off of the roadway and turn on your hazard lights. It is recommended you stay in your vehicle for a better chance at being found by first responders.

Q. What would happen if you traveled on a closed road and became stranded?

A. Nebraska State Statute specifies how the road must be marked, fenced, barricaded, etc., to insure the closure is clear to the public. If the road is appropriately marked as closed, anyone entering such closed road without permission is doing so at their own peril. This is assuming you can access the road without removing a barricade.

Road closures are put in place for a reason and generally, it is due to inclement weather or other unsafe conditions that make travel dangerous. If roads are closed, they probably are not being patrolled due to the conditions present. So, if you decide to drive on a closed road and encounter vehicle problems or are involved in an accident, there is no guarantee emergency responders will be able to get to you in a timely manner.

Now, when a road is closed for whatever reason (construction, maintenance, weather) and a person removes or interferes with any barricade, fence, enclosure, or warning sign, they are guilty of a crime.

Back to the question, if you become stranded- first responders will make an attempt to locate you but if the conditions are bad there is a chance, they will not be able to rescue you within a short time.