ASK A COP: Does your dog really have to be a leash while walking?

Q. Does your dog really have to be on a leash while walking or at the park even if you know it won’t run off? Can people be held accountable for not picking up dog messes?

A. Yes, dogs really do have to be on a leash even if you don’t believe it will run off. City ordinance clearly outlines the requirements for leashes and in reality; you are able to ensure your dog’s safety by maintaining that control. Even if you think your dog wouldn’t run off, you never know and it’s certainly better to be safe than sorry.

This rule does not apply if your dog is on your own property. The issue here is the Scottsbluff city ordinance states no domestic animal shall run at large in the city. An animal will be deemed at large when it is off the owner’s premises and not in a receptacle, enclosed vehicle, or on a leash.

As for being at a park, the leash law still applies to “city” parks but does not include the dog parks. Both the Riverside dog park and Monument dog park are considered “off leash” areas where dogs are free to run and play without any worry.

When it comes to picking up dog messes, the owner is absolutely responsible for picking up the mess and appropriately disposing of said mess. Scottsbluff city ordinance notes it is unlawful for the owner or person having control of any animal to fail to remove and sanitarily dispose of feces or defecation deposited by said animal on any public park, street, alley, sidewalk, or any other public property, or on any private property other than that of the owner of the animal.

Another thing animal owners should be mindful of is the potential of their animal being declared a nuisance. A dog, cat, or mini-pig can be declared a nuisance when it damages, soils, defiles, or defecates, on private property other than that of the owner of the animal; damages, soils, defiles, or defecates on a public park or other public place, except a street or alley; causes unsanitary, dangerous, or offensive conditions; or molests, attacks, or interferes with persons or animals, or chases vehicles, on any public street, alley, or other public place, or any private property other than that of the owner of the animal.

While on the topic of being a responsible pet owner, most cities (including Scottsbluff and Gering) require animals to be licensed and vaccinated for rabies. Both the license tag and the rabies tag must be displayed on the animals harness or collar when it’s out in a public area.