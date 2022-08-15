 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ask A Cop

ASK A COP: Drive safe as school year begins

School starts up again this week so here are a few reminders to help keep everyone safe.

Sgt. Krisa Brass

— Be aware of pedestrians. Although this is something all drivers should practice daily, there is certainly an emphasis when we are guaranteed to have more children walking to and from school. I would also encourage pedestrians — children and adults like — to utilize the crosswalks. Parents should speak with their children regarding the importance of using the crosswalks.

— Be aware of buses. Buses make frequent stops to pick up/drop off as well as when they are approaching railroad tracks. When the buses “stop sign” arm is extended, both lanes of traffic must come to a complete stop and stay stopped until the sign is moved. Be mindful of children who are entering and exiting the bus.

— Be mindful of your speed. School zones have a decreased speed limit. As covered in a previous column, East 27th Street from Broadway to Fifth Avenue has a permanently decreased speed of 20 mph. During school hours, patrol efforts will be increased. Fines issued for speeding within a school zone are doubled.

So let’s just take a look at what it could potentially cost you for speeding within that area: If you are stopped for driving 35 mph within the 20 mph zone, the fine is $75 plus a $49 court cost. Since it’s a school zone, the fine would be $150 plus the $49 court cost, bringing the total to $199.

We all have places to be and it’s become a societal norm to constantly live in a state of hurry, but it’s not worth it. Slow down. Do you have a habit of running late? Leave the house five minutes earlier. I promise it will be worth it in the long run. In this situation, your best case scenario is a $199 fine, but your worst case scenario is so much worse. Speeding or even just driving inattentively could cause an accident or even worse, cost a life. Slow down and stay alert.

Sgt. Krisa Brass is with the Scottsbluff Police Department. She will answer questions submitted by readers each week. To submit a question for consideration, email policeinfo@scottsbluff.org.

