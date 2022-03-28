ASK A COP: Follow the law when it comes to collisions

Q. If I witness an accident but was not actually involved, do I have to stick around and wait for first responders to arrive?

A. This is an excellent question. So long as you are not involved, it is OK for you to continue on your way. Most states don’t legally require you to stop and wait but a lot of people feel more of a moral obligation to do so. However, if you do witness a motor vehicle accident, I would recommend contacting the local authorities and let them know you were a witness and provide a way for the officers to contact you if need be. Witness observations are important when it comes to investigations and you never know how relevant a small detail may be.

On the other side of that, here are the requirements if you are actually involved in the accident: Nebraska state statute mandates any driver who is involved in an accident on a public road, private road, or private drive resulting in damage must immediately stop at the scene and prove their name, address, telephone number, and operator’s license number to the other person(s) involved.

In addition to the stop and identify portion, the driver of any vehicle involved in an accident upon a public highway, private road, or private drive, resulting in injury or death to any person shall immediately stop and ascertain the identity of all persons involved, give his or her name and address, license plate number of the vehicle, and exhibit his or her operator’s license to the person struck or the occupants of any vehicle collided with, as well as render aid to any person injured in such accident. The statute goes as far as saying this includes the carrying of such person to a physician or surgeon for medical or surgical treatment if it is apparent said treatment is necessary or is requested by the person who was injured.

Now, if the driver is involved in an accident and the other vehicle or properties are unattended, the driver is still required to immediately stop. Written notice is to be left in a conspicuous place or on the unattended vehicle including the same information listed above. The driver must also (and without unnecessary delay) report the accident to a peace officer.