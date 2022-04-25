ASK A COP: Guidance for bicyclists

Q. Should you ride your bike in the street or on the sidewalk?

A. This question is perfect for this time of year. Whether you should be riding your bicycle in the street or on the sidewalk is dependent on your location within the city.

Per Scottsbluff city ordinance, you cannot operate a bicycle on a public sidewalk within the area bounded by Railway Street (south), 20th Street (north), Second Avenue (east), and Avenue B (west). Outside of those boundaries, you may utilize the sidewalk. So if you prefer riding on the sidewalk, just avoid the areas where it is prohibited to do so.

If you are operating a bicycle upon a public sidewalk or within a park, you shall yield the right-of-way to pedestrians, announce your presence prior to passing the pedestrian, and use due care when passing by the pedestrian.

Any person operating on a bicycle on any street or public way within the city shall ride as near to the curb (on the right side of the road) as possible. Said person should also exercise due care when passing any vehicle on the roadway.

While operating a bicycle and emerging from an alley, driveway, or building and approaching a sidewalk, operators shall yield the right-of-way to all pedestrians approaching the sidewalk or sidewalk area. The same goes for entering the street or roadway, the bicycle operator shall yield the right-of-way to all vehicles approaching on the street or roadway.

Q. Are you supposed to register a bicycle?

A. All bicycles operated upon any street or public way must first be registered with the city and have the appropriate registration plate displayed on the bicycle frame and plainly visible.

To register a bicycle, one must fill out an application furnished by the city. Before the registration certificate is issued, the applicant must pay a $5 registration fee. During “normal” times, this application can be found in the front office of the Scottsbluff Police Department.

In addition to the registration, any bicycle operated within the city shall be equipped with a brake which will enable the operator to safely stop the bicycle within 25-feet of the point of breaking (when moving at a speed of 10 mph on dry, level, pavement).

Also, remember when operating a bicycle 30 minutes after sunset and 30 minutes prior to the sunrise, the bicycle must be equipped with a light visible from at least 500 feet. The bicycle must also have a red reflector which is visible from all distances between 100 feet and 600 feet to the rear when directly in front of lawful lower beams on a motor vehicle. A red light visible from a distance of 500 feet to the rear may be used in addition to the required red reflector.