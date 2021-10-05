ASK A COP: How do I get a protection order?

Q. I keep trying, unsuccessfully, to get a protection order against someone who is harassing me. What are some of the things I need to do so the judge believes me?
A. It’s important to note here for those who are unaware, protection orders can only be issued by a judge. While I cannot give an opinion as to if or why a judge does or does not believe you, I can share a couple of things law enforcement frequently recommends in regards to seeking a protection order or harassment protection order.
The first recommendation would be documentation. If someone is continually harassing you, these incidents should be reported to law enforcement. Depending in the circumstance, law enforcement may or may not be able to take immediate action for a single incident. However, if law enforcement is unable to issue a citation or make an arrest based on an isolated incident, if you are able to show a pattern in which you were harassed (date, time, location, circumstance) and have the law enforcement contacts to corroborate that documentation, that information could be included in your protection order application. You have to keep in mind the judges reviewing the applications only have the information provided within that document so it’s important that information be detailed and accurate so the judge is able to make the best possible decision.
Nebraska statute recognizes “harassment” as engaging in a knowing and willful course of conduct directed at a specific person which seriously terrifies, threatens, or intimidates the person and which serves no legitimate purpose. Course of conduct is defined as a pattern of conduct composed of a series of acts over a period of time, however short, evidencing a continuity of purpose, including a series of acts of following, detaining, restraining the personal liberty of or stalking the person or telephoning, contacting, or otherwise communicating with the person.
Q. How long does a protection order last? Can they be renewed?
A. A protection order is effective for one year. Temporary custody may also be granted along with the protection order and that custody will have a specific number of days listed on the document. Any victim of domestic abuse may file a petition and affidavit to renew a protection order. The victim must file the documents within 45 days of the expiration of the previous order.
Protection orders can be renewed on the basis of the petitioner’s affidavit stating there has been no material change in relevant circumstances since the entry of the previous order.
Additional questions regarding protection orders can be directed toward the District Court Clerk and additional facts can be found online at supremecourt.nebraska.gov.
If you are a victim of domestic violence and need assistance with filing for a protection order, you can reach out to the local DOVES program: 308-436-HELP, 866-95-DOVES, 24-hour text line, 515-599-6620.
Sgt. Krisa Brass is with the Scottsbluff Police Department. She will answer questions submitted by readers each week. To submit a question for consideration, email youasked@starherald.com or leave your question in a message, 308-632-9057.