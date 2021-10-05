ASK A COP: How do I get a protection order?

Q. I keep trying, unsuccessfully, to get a protection order against someone who is harassing me. What are some of the things I need to do so the judge believes me?

A. It’s important to note here for those who are unaware, protection orders can only be issued by a judge. While I cannot give an opinion as to if or why a judge does or does not believe you, I can share a couple of things law enforcement frequently recommends in regards to seeking a protection order or harassment protection order.

The first recommendation would be documentation. If someone is continually harassing you, these incidents should be reported to law enforcement. Depending in the circumstance, law enforcement may or may not be able to take immediate action for a single incident. However, if law enforcement is unable to issue a citation or make an arrest based on an isolated incident, if you are able to show a pattern in which you were harassed (date, time, location, circumstance) and have the law enforcement contacts to corroborate that documentation, that information could be included in your protection order application. You have to keep in mind the judges reviewing the applications only have the information provided within that document so it’s important that information be detailed and accurate so the judge is able to make the best possible decision.